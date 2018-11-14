St. Louis’ second-biggest convention will move to Memphis

The Church of God in Christ, which is currently holding its annual convocation in St. Louis, will take the annual event back to Memphis, Tennessee, after 2020.
The general board and general assembly of the congregation, based in Memphis, voted Monday night to move the event, according to WMC-TV Memphis.
“The Church of God in Christ since 2010 has held our largest convention, the Holy Convocation, in St. Louis, MO, and today we voted to move the convention in 2021-2023 to the city of Memphis, Tennessee,” Presiding Bishop Charles Blake Sr. said in a press release that the TV station cited. “The City of Memphis has special significance in the spiritual and cultural life of COGIC and we are pleased to return to the place of our origin.”
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland expressed joy over the announcement, saying in a tweet late Monday that he had been working to bring the convocation back to his city since taking office in 2016.
“Since taking office in 2016, my team, working alongside Memphis Tourism, has worked hard and made it a priority to bring the COGIC convocation back to the @CityOfMemphis. Let me be the first to say welcome home!”, said the tweet.
Segunda convención más grande de St. Louis se mudará a Memphis
La Iglesia de Dios en Cristo, que actualmente celebra su convocatoria anual en San Luis, llevará el evento anual a Memphis, Tennessee, después de 2020.
La junta general y la asamblea general de la congregación, con sede en Memphis, votaron el lunes por la noche para mover el evento, según WMC-TV Memphis.
“La Iglesia de Dios en Cristo desde 2010 ha celebrado nuestra convención más grande, la Santa Convocación, en St. Louis, MO, y hoy votamos para trasladar la convención en 2021-2023 a la ciudad de Memphis, Tennessee”, el Obispo Presidente Charles Blake Sr. dijo en un comunicado de prensa que la estación de televisión citó. “La ciudad de Memphis tiene un significado especial en la vida espiritual y cultural de COGIC y nos complace volver al lugar de nuestro origen”.
El alcalde de Memphis, Jim Strickland, expresó su alegría por el anuncio y dijo en un tweet a última hora del lunes que había estado trabajando para traer la convocatoria a su ciudad desde que asumió el cargo en 2016.
“Desde que asumí el cargo en 2016, mi equipo, trabajando junto con Memphis Tourism, ha trabajado arduamente y ha convertido en una prioridad devolver la convocatoria de COGIC a @CityOfMemphis. ¡Déjenme ser el primero en darles la bienvenida a casa!”, lee el tweet.