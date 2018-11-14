St. Louis’ second-biggest convention will move to Memphis

The Church of God in Christ, which is currently holding its annual convocation in St. Louis, will take the annual event back to Memphis, Tennessee, after 2020.

The general board and general assembly of the congregation, based in Memphis, voted Monday night to move the event, according to WMC-TV Memphis.

“The Church of God in Christ since 2010 has held our largest convention, the Holy Convocation, in St. Louis, MO, and today we voted to move the convention in 2021-2023 to the city of Memphis, Tennessee,” Presiding Bishop Charles Blake Sr. said in a press release that the TV station cited. “The City of Memphis has special significance in the spiritual and cultural life of COGIC and we are pleased to return to the place of our origin.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland expressed joy over the announcement, saying in a tweet late Monday that he had been working to bring the convocation back to his city since taking office in 2016.

“Since taking office in 2016, my team, working alongside Memphis Tourism, has worked hard and made it a priority to bring the COGIC convocation back to the @CityOfMemphis. Let me be the first to say welcome home!”, said the tweet.