St. Louis selected for national Oktoberfest next year

St. Louis has been selected to host the Great North American Oktoberfest next fall, which will take place from October 4-6, 2019.
St. Louis was tapped to host the celebration of German beer, food and culture by the event’s organizers, the North American Society of German Culture and Heritage.
The event is expected to attract tens of thousands of attendees and will feature family-friendly actives as well as the showcasing of award-winning German-style beers from German and North American breweries.
St. Louis was selected because of its German heritage and location in the center of the “German Triangle,” a geographic location spanning from Milwaukee to Cincinnati, which saw a wave of German immigrants in the late 1800s, the Riverfront Times reports.
“It is a point of civic pride for St. Louis,” Jared Opsal, the event’s executive director said in a press release. “We have the opportunity to deliver an Oktoberfest experience as authentic as a trip to Munich.”
No location has been announced for the Great North American Oktoberfest. Organizers said that information will become available in early 2019.
Opsal added in his statement: “This is an opportunity for St. Louis to step into the spotlight and showcase how we can celebrate a piece of our rich cultural history and host a destination-worthy event.”
St. Louis seleccionado para Oktoberfest nacional el próximo año
St. Louis ha sido seleccionado para albergar el Gran Oktoberfest de Norteamérica el próximo otoño, que tendrá lugar del 4 al 6 de octubre de 2019.
St. Louis fue elegido para celebrar la celebración de la cerveza, la comida y la cultura alemanas por los organizadores del evento, la Sociedad Norteamericana de Cultura y Patrimonio Alemán.
Se espera que el evento atraiga a decenas de miles de asistentes y contará con actividades para familias, así como la exhibición de las galardonadas cervezas de estilo alemán de cervecerías alemanas y norteamericanas.
St. Louis fue seleccionado debido a su herencia alemana y su ubicación en el centro del “Triángulo Alemán”, una ubicación geográfica que abarca desde Milwaukee hasta Cincinnati, que vio una ola de inmigrantes alemanes a fines del siglo XIX, informa el Riverfront Times.
“Es un punto de orgullo cívico para San Luis”, dijo Jared Opsal, director ejecutivo del evento en un comunicado de prensa. “Tenemos la oportunidad de ofrecer una experiencia del Oktoberfest tan auténtica como un viaje a Munich”.
No se ha anunciado ninguna ubicación para el Gran Oktoberfest de América del Norte. Los organizadores dijeron que la información estará disponible a principios de 2019.
Opsal agregó en su declaración: “Esta es una oportunidad para que St. Louis se coloque en el centro de atención y muestre cómo podemos celebrar una parte de nuestra rica historia cultural y organizar un evento digno de un destino”.