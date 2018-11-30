St. Louis selected for national Oktoberfest next year

St. Louis has been selected to host the Great North American Oktoberfest next fall, which will take place from October 4-6, 2019.

St. Louis was tapped to host the celebration of German beer, food and culture by the event’s organizers, the North American Society of German Culture and Heritage.

The event is expected to attract tens of thousands of attendees and will feature family-friendly actives as well as the showcasing of award-winning German-style beers from German and North American breweries.

St. Louis was selected because of its German heritage and location in the center of the “German Triangle,” a geographic location spanning from Milwaukee to Cincinnati, which saw a wave of German immigrants in the late 1800s, the Riverfront Times reports.

“It is a point of civic pride for St. Louis,” Jared Opsal, the event’s executive director said in a press release. “We have the opportunity to deliver an Oktoberfest experience as authentic as a trip to Munich.”

No location has been announced for the Great North American Oktoberfest. Organizers said that information will become available in early 2019.

Opsal added in his statement: “This is an opportunity for St. Louis to step into the spotlight and showcase how we can celebrate a piece of our rich cultural history and host a destination-worthy event.”