St. Louis sends help to East Coast as country prepares for Hurricane Florence

More than a million people along the East Coast are being evacuated due to Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall on Friday around the point where the two Carolinas touch.

But the whole country is preparing for the storm, as forecasters are expecting it to be a “beast” that will hit the US directly. As part of the preparations, large relief efforts across multiple states are being put together to be there before, during and after to help with recovery and relief.

The St. Louis’ Red Cross is sending 50 local volunteers toward the path of the storm. Members of Missouri Task Force 1 also deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina. KMOV reports that the team consists of 37 personnel, 10 ground support personnel and over 100,000 pounds of equipment. Of the 37, 14 swift water rescue technicians will be there as well to help stage and get assignment based on how the storm moves.

The arrival of Hurricane Florence also provoked the first-ever cancellation of the St. Louis Honor Flight. The news of the event’s cancellation, which was supposed to take place this weekend, was announced via Twitter by the GSL Honor Flight account.

“We apologize for having to be the bearer of bad news, but we’ve canceled our September 15, 2018 Greater St. Louis Honor Flight to Washington DC. This is the first flight we’ve ever had to cancel and it took a category 5 hurricane to do it.”