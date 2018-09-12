St. Louis sends help to East Coast as country prepares for Hurricane Florence

More than a million people along the East Coast are being evacuated due to Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall on Friday around the point where the two Carolinas touch.
But the whole country is preparing for the storm, as forecasters are expecting it to be a “beast” that will hit the US directly. As part of the preparations, large relief efforts across multiple states are being put together to be there before, during and after to help with recovery and relief.
The St. Louis’ Red Cross is sending 50 local volunteers toward the path of the storm. Members of Missouri Task Force 1 also deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina. KMOV reports that the team consists of 37 personnel, 10 ground support personnel and over 100,000 pounds of equipment. Of the 37, 14 swift water rescue technicians will be there as well to help stage and get assignment based on how the storm moves.
The arrival of Hurricane Florence also provoked the first-ever cancellation of the St. Louis Honor Flight. The news of the event’s cancellation, which was supposed to take place this weekend, was announced via Twitter by the GSL Honor Flight account.
“We apologize for having to be the bearer of bad news, but we’ve canceled our September 15, 2018 Greater St. Louis Honor Flight to Washington DC. This is the first flight we’ve ever had to cancel and it took a category 5 hurricane to do it.”
St. Louis envía ayuda a costa este mientras país se prepara para el huracán Florence
Más de un millón de personas a lo largo de la costa este están siendo evacuadas debido al huracán Florence, que se espera que toque tierra el viernes cerca del punto donde se juntan las dos Carolinas.
Pero todo el país se está preparando para la tormenta, ya que los pronosticadores esperan que sea una “bestia” que golpeará a los EE. UU. directamente. Como parte de los preparativos, se están organizando grandes esfuerzos de ayuda en varios estados para estar allí antes, durante y después para ayudar en la recuperación.
La Cruz Roja de St. Louis está enviando 50 voluntarios locales hacia el camino de la tormenta. Los miembros de Missouri Task Force 1 también se desplegaron en Raleigh, Carolina del Norte. KMOV informa que el equipo se compone de 37 personas, 10 de personal de apoyo en tierra y más de 100,000 libras de equipo. De los 37, 14 técnicos de rescate de aguas rápidas también estarán allí para ayudar a organizar y obtener una asignación basada en cómo se mueve la tormenta.
La llegada del huracán Florence también provocó la primera cancelación del vuelo de honor de San Luis. La noticia de la cancelación del evento, que se suponía iba a tener lugar este fin de semana, fue anunciada a través de Twitter por la cuenta de GSL Honor Flight.
“Pedimos disculpas por tener que ser el portador de malas noticias, pero cancelamos nuestro Vuelo de Honor del Gran St. Louis del 15 de septiembre de 2018 a Washington DC. Este es el primer vuelo que hemos tenido que cancelar y se necesitó un huracán de categoría 5 para hacerlo”.