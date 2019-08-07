St. Louis sergeant: There are white supremacists on police department

A St. Louis sergeant, whose department has officers at the center of a racist controversy, told CBS News that there are white supremacists in the police force.

CBS correspondent Jeff Pegues asked Heather Taylor, a 19-year veteran on the St. Louis metro police if she thought there were white supremacists on the police force, to which she replied: “Yes”.

Taylor then went on to explain her answer, pointing to the Facebook posts of some of the suspended officers in the department. She also pointed to the recent report by the Plain View Project that flagged thousands of racist and derogatory social media posts, including from 22 current St. Louis Metro officers. CBS News reports that one of those posts compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK.

Taylor is president of the Ethical Society of Police, whose mission is to root out racial discrimination among police.

Police leaders among the country have started adding implicit bias training to the formation of police officers. The St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told the news media outlet that he’s “not surprised” that Taylor said there are white supremacists on the force, adding that his job is “to root that person out.”