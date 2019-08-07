St. Louis sergeant: There are white supremacists on police department

A St. Louis sergeant, whose department has officers at the center of a racist controversy, told CBS News that there are white supremacists in the police force.
CBS correspondent Jeff Pegues asked Heather Taylor, a 19-year veteran on the St. Louis metro police if she thought there were white supremacists on the police force, to which she replied: “Yes”.
Taylor then went on to explain her answer, pointing to the Facebook posts of some of the suspended officers in the department. She also pointed to the recent report by the Plain View Project that flagged thousands of racist and derogatory social media posts, including from 22 current St. Louis Metro officers. CBS News reports that one of those posts compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK.
Taylor is president of the Ethical Society of Police, whose mission is to root out racial discrimination among police.
Police leaders among the country have started adding implicit bias training to the formation of police officers. The St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told the news media outlet that he’s “not surprised” that Taylor said there are white supremacists on the force, adding that his job is “to root that person out.”
Sargento de St. Louis: hay supremacistas blancos en departamento de Policía
Una sargento de St. Louis, cuyo departamento tiene oficiales en el centro de una controversia racista, dijo a CBS News que hay supremacistas blancos en la fuerza policial.
El corresponsal de CBS Jeff Pegues le preguntó a Heather Taylor, una veterana de 19 años en la policía del metro de St. Louis si creía que había supremacistas blancos en la fuerza policial, a lo que ella respondió: “Sí”.
Taylor luego explicó su respuesta, señalando las publicaciones de Facebook de algunos de los oficiales suspendidos en el departamento. También señaló el reciente informe del Plain View Project que marcó miles de publicaciones racistas y despectivas en las redes sociales, incluso de 22 oficiales actuales del metro de St. Louis. CBS News informa que una de esas publicaciones comparó Black Lives Matter con el KKK.
Taylor es presidenta de la Ethical Society of Police, cuya misión es erradicar la discriminación racial entre la policía.
Los líderes policiales del país han comenzado a agregar capacitación en prejuicios implícitos a la formación de oficiales de policía. El Director de Seguridad Pública de St. Louis, Jimmie Edwards, dijo al medio de comunicación que “no está sorprendido” de que Taylor haya dicho que hay supremacistas blancos en la fuerza, y agregó que su trabajo es “sacar a dichas personas del departamento”.