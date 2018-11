St. Louis soccer stadium plan approved unanimously by aldermen and alderwomen

Professional soccer is well en route to land in St. Louis as aldermen and women approved the stadium plan for an MLS team unanimously.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that soccer fans packed a hearing room Wednesday morning as city aldermen began discussing a proposal for a Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis.

Aldermen spoke in favor of the plan to develop an area west of Union Station along Market street to build a stadium: “I think we have a huge land-use problem at this site and I don’t see any other project using this site, ever. This looks way on the side of good proposals,” said Alderman Scott Ogilvie, of the 24th Ward. “But the lease will be of the utmost importance.”

Others, while speaking in favor of the project, also expressed concern for the development help given to other parts of the city.

“I think this is a great idea,” said Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, of the 21st Ward. “My only fear is we’re not planning for long-term growth in poverty stricken communities.” He also wondered when authorities will plan for growth on the North Side.

The hearing preceded a vote by the committee on a resolution about tax incentives that would come with a new stadium. The committee unanimously approved said resolution.

According to the St. Louis Development Corp, the city will earn $41 million over 30 years from the proposed stadium, double what it would need to be financially sustainable.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed summed up the feeling about the project: “This is not just about a stadium. We need a major anchor in Downtown West.”