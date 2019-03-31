St. Louis Startup brings crickets to the breakfast menu

Mighty Cricket, a startup that produces breakfast foods with crickets is now selling several products at local grocery stores and online. The company was founded in 2017 by Sarah Schlafly, for whom the unusual addition to the breakfast menu, crickets, are just “land shrimp”.

Among the products for sale are pancake mix, oatmeal and protein powder, all made with powdered, roasted crickets.

The St. Louis Public Radio says that Schlafly spent months perfecting her cricket oatmeal flavors: coconut cream, dark cocoa and apple cinnamon.

“We’re trying to distract the consumer from the crickets and just think, ‘Oh, this is a really good-tasting bowl of cereal,” she said.

Despite the fact that for many eating insects would be unimaginable, insects provide nutritional benefits since they are a low-carb, high-fiber form of protein. Also, unlike beef or chicken, they grow much more quickly, as they only take about six to 12 weeks to mature, on average.

According to an expert interviewed by the St. Louis Public Radio, insects have the benefit that they’re cold-blooded, so most of the food they eat gets converted into more insect.

Just like her crickets, Schlafly is also planning to grow quickly as she and her co-founder, molecular biologist Adam Kronk, are hoping to scale up production of Mighty Cricket products.

In the meantime, their products are available online and at two grocery stores in south St. Louis – New Dawn Natural Foods and Local Harvest.