St. Louis Startup brings crickets to the breakfast menu

Mighty Cricket, a startup that produces breakfast foods with crickets is now selling several products at local grocery stores and online. The company was founded in 2017 by Sarah Schlafly, for whom the unusual addition to the breakfast menu, crickets, are just “land shrimp”.
Among the products for sale are pancake mix, oatmeal and protein powder, all made with powdered, roasted crickets.
The St. Louis Public Radio says that Schlafly spent months perfecting her cricket oatmeal flavors: coconut cream, dark cocoa and apple cinnamon.
“We’re trying to distract the consumer from the crickets and just think, ‘Oh, this is a really good-tasting bowl of cereal,” she said.
Despite the fact that for many eating insects would be unimaginable, insects provide nutritional benefits since they are a low-carb, high-fiber form of protein. Also, unlike beef or chicken, they grow much more quickly, as they only take about six to 12 weeks to mature, on average.
According to an expert interviewed by the St. Louis Public Radio, insects have the benefit that they’re cold-blooded, so most of the food they eat gets converted into more insect.
Just like her crickets, Schlafly is also planning to grow quickly as she and her co-founder, molecular biologist Adam Kronk, are hoping to scale up production of Mighty Cricket products.
In the meantime, their products are available online and at two grocery stores in south St. Louis – New Dawn Natural Foods and Local Harvest.
Startup de St. Louis incorpora grillos al menú de desayuno
Mighty Cricket, una empresa nueva que produce alimentos para el desayuno con grillos, ahora vende varios productos en las tiendas locales y en línea. La compañía fue fundada en 2017 por Sarah Schlafly, para quien la adición inusual al menú de desayuno, los grillos, son solo “camarones de tierra”.
Entre los productos a la venta se encuentran la mezcla para panqueques, harina de avena y proteína en polvo, todos hechos con grillos en polvo y tostados.
La radio pública de St. Louis dice que Schlafly pasó meses perfeccionando sus sabores de avena de cricket: crema de coco, cacao oscuro y manzana y canela.
“Estamos tratando de distraer al consumidor de los grillos y solo pensamos, ‘Oh, este es un tazón de cereal de muy buen sabor”, dijo.
A pesar del hecho de que para muchos insectos que se alimentan serían inimaginables, los insectos brindan beneficios nutricionales, ya que son una forma de proteína baja en carbohidratos y alta en fibra. Además, a diferencia de la carne de res o el pollo, crecen mucho más rápidamente, ya que tardan entre seis y 12 semanas en madurar, en promedio.
Según un experto entrevistado por la Radio Pública de St. Louis, los insectos tienen el beneficio de que son de sangre fría, por lo que la mayoría de los alimentos que comen se convierten en más insectos.
Al igual que sus grillos, Schlafly también planea crecer rápidamente mientras ella y su cofundador, el biólogo molecular Adam Kronk, esperan aumentar la producción de los productos Mighty Cricket.
Mientras tanto, sus productos están disponibles en línea y en dos tiendas de comestibles en el sur de St. Louis: New Dawn Natural Foods y Local Harvest.