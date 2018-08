St. Louis startup will be acquired for $160 million

Veniti Inc., a medical device startup with most of its operations in Sunset Hills has struck a deal with Boston Scientific Corp. to be acquired in a deal valued at $160 million, becoming a case of great success for the St. Louis business community.

The deal will consist in $108 million in upfront cash and up to $52 million in follow-on payments contingent on a U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Veniti’s VICI stent system.

Veniti was founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Sean Morris and developed a stent system that helps treat blocked or damaged veins. Following capital investment, the company moved operations to St. Louis shortly after being founded.

“The most important thing is it’s a tremendous return of capital,” said Rick Holton Jr., partner of Holton Capital Group, one of the local investors in Veniti and part of the group benefitted with the influx of cash that is part of the exit deal. “We’ve had this 10-year run of extremely active investment and this return of tens of millions of dollars to St. Louis investors will hopefully let them continue to invest and proves we know how to build great companies here and exit them,” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The deal is seen as a huge win for the St. Louis startup community, which had been waiting for an exit like this that could replenish investors’ pockets and pave the way for future deals.