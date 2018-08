St. Louis teen is killed on his birthday

A St. Louis teen was shot and killed Saturday in the 3100 block of North Grand Boulevard.

17-year-old Armond Latimore was celebrating his birthday. He posted a Facebook update expressing his gratitude for making it to his 17th birthday. Just over an hour later, he was dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

Latimore was shot outside a chop suey restaurant called Bing Lau, where he had gone to pick up food. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police did not initially release Latimore’s name, but he was identified by family members on Sunday.

His mother, 38-year-old Chandra D. Payne, said she had left her home and gone to a nearby store to buy ice cream for her son’s birthday. A few minutes later, she received the call informing her of the attack on her son.

Latimore posted a Facebook update about an hour before the shooting that resulted in his death.

“Thru all the [expletive] I den been thru I’m just glad I can say I made it to see 17,” the post read.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect or motive.