St. Louis tries again for MLS franchise, with Taylor family at forefront

St. Louis will try once again to land a Major League Soccer franchise.

A member of the would-be ownership group from last year’s failed bid held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce a new proposal to bring the MLS to St. Louis, Fox 2 reports.

Jim Kavanaugh, co-founder and CEO of World Wide Technology, and members of the Taylor family met with Mayor Lyda Krewson, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, and other officials at Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club, to make the announcement.

The venture has been baptized with the hashtag #MLS4TheLou.

The Taylor family is expected to cover the financing part behind the new bid. The senior vice president and executive director of Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Carolyn Kindle Betz, said women would own a majority of the team, which would be a first for the MLS.

Kavanaugh said a possible location for the stadium could be “downtown ST. Louis,” while Andy Taylor, executive chairman of Enterprise Holdings, said the state would convey the land to the City of St. Louis, and the local government would then lease the land to the team.

The group working on the project said St. Louis County would not be involved and that the franchise would not cost St. Louis City taxpayers any money.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has mentioned St. Louis as a possible destination for a new franchise, as the league plans to expand to 28 teams.