St. Louis TV newscaster apologizes for accidental slur involving Martin Luther King Jr.

KTVI-TV’s Kevin Steincross has apologized for what he called an unintentional racial slur while referencing Martin Luther King Jr. Steincross said during a Thursday morning broadcast that an upcoming tribute would honor “Martin Luther Coon Jr.”

Steincross apologized during a later broadcast, saying he has “total respect for Dr. King, what he meant and what he continues to mean to our country.”

KTVI says managers spoke with Steincross and believe the phrase was inadvertent and not reflective of his “core beliefs.” However, two weeks ago the same phrase cost another broadcaster his job.

Vice President of News Audrey Prywitch said no additional discipline is planned.

NBC News reports that Upstate New York meteorologist Jeremy Kappell was fired after apparently calling a park named after Dr. King, “Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park.” Kappell said the phrasing was unintentional.