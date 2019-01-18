St. Louis TV newscaster apologizes for accidental slur involving Martin Luther King Jr.

KTVI-TV’s Kevin Steincross has apologized for what he called an unintentional racial slur while referencing Martin Luther King Jr. Steincross said during a Thursday morning broadcast that an upcoming tribute would honor “Martin Luther Coon Jr.”
Steincross apologized during a later broadcast, saying he has “total respect for Dr. King, what he meant and what he continues to mean to our country.”
KTVI says managers spoke with Steincross and believe the phrase was inadvertent and not reflective of his “core beliefs.” However, two weeks ago the same phrase cost another broadcaster his job.
Vice President of News Audrey Prywitch said no additional discipline is planned.
NBC News reports that Upstate New York meteorologist Jeremy Kappell was fired after apparently calling a park named after Dr. King, “Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park.” Kappell said the phrasing was unintentional.
Presentador de noticias de St. Louis se disculpa por injuria racial accidental sobre Martin Luther King Jr.
Kevin Steincross, de KTVI-TV, se disculpó por lo que llamó una injuria racial involuntaria al referirse a Martin Luther King Jr. Steincross dijo durante una transmisión el jueves por la mañana que un próximo tributo honraría a “Martin Luther Coon Jr.”
Steincross se disculpó durante una emisión posterior, diciendo que tiene “respeto total por el Dr. King, lo que quiso decir y lo que sigue significando para nuestro país”.
KTVI dice que los gerentes hablaron con Steincross y creen que la frase fue inadvertida y no refleja sus “creencias fundamentales”. Sin embargo, hace dos semanas la misma frase le costó a otra emisora su trabajo.
La vicepresidenta de noticias, Audrey Prywitch, dijo que no se planea ninguna disciplina adicional.
NBC News informa que el meteorólogo de Upstate New York, Jeremy Kappell, fue despedido luego de que aparentemente llamara a un parque que lleva el nombre del Dr. King, “Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park”. Kappell dijo que el fraseo no fue intencional.