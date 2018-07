St. Louis Union Station is committed to creating a inclusion culture

By Cecilia Velazquez

St. Louis Union Station is committed to creating a culture where everyone is included. The company would like to hire more Hispanics employees to add to their family.

A Legend Among Historic Hotels in St. Louis

Visitors to St. Louis can stay at the historic St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a AAA-approved Four Diamond hotel known for its refined and stylish upscale attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.

St. Louis Union Station Hotel is a member of Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest historic hotels across America.

The good news for St. Louis is the Aquarium at Union Station. The construction started last November and opening day is projected for May 2019.

Must See Highlights

• Grand Hall: With 65-foot ceilings and archways that reach to the sky, the Grand Hall houses the lobby lounge bar with a unique, dazzling 3D projected light show. Among the frescoes, gold leaf detailing, and mosaics visitors will be awed by the Allegorical Window, a handmade stained glass window with hand-cut Tiffany glass features three women representing the main U.S. train stations during the 1890s — New York, St. Louis and San Francisco. Grand Hall Website

• St. Louis Attractions: A trip to the city would not be complete without visiting the Gateway Arch, attending a concert at Peabody Opera House, or exploring City Museum, St. Louis’ best kept secret. All are located minutes from the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

• Sports Venues: Louis Union Station Hotel is minutes away from Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village and the Scottrade Center.

• Luxury Amenities: Take advantage of Four Diamond hospitality with an outdoor swimming pool, a complimentary 24-hour fitness center, garden courtyard views and elegant suites.

• Ample Event Space: Four unique ballrooms, the largest accommodating 1,300 guests for banquets, weddings, or conferences.

St. Louis Union Station combines historic elegance with modern and stunning detail. Luxury hotel rooms, breathtaking wedding venues as well as an expansive and modern conference areas, leave nothing to be desired. Union Station is and will be a future top tier family friendly destination boasting a one of a kind aquarium, a 200 foot Ferris wheel and many other unforgettable family attractions.

This multi-million-dollar breathtaking fire, water, and light music show features a 100-foot-long waterfall with 50 nozzles that spray water 40 feet down into the lake. Lights will turn the water into a variety of glowing colors accented by the icicle lights decorating the surrounding trees. Get ready to see and feel the explosive power of the lake’s fire feature during the show. Eight lotus shaped pods on the lake shoot flames 25 feet into the air. The dancing lights, water and fire features are set to music to create a sights and sound spectacular that is sure to impress!

Show times are daily at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm ,8pm and Friday and Saturday only 9pm