St. Louis University to equip all its dorms with Amazon Echo Dots this fall

St. Louis University is equipping its more than 2,300 dorm rooms with Amazon Echo Dots customized to SLU-specific questions: sports, concerts, speakers on campus, and other collegiate activities, becoming the first university campus to implement personal smart speakers.

“Every minute we can save our students from having to search for the information they need online is another minute that they can spend focused on what matters most: their education,” said the university’s vice president and chief information officer, David Hakanson, in the announcement earlier this month.

The university conducted a pilot test last semester in select residence halls.

“What is most exciting to me is the enhanced connectivity to the campus community these devices will provide,” said Kent Porterfield, SLU’s vice president for student development. “The more connected and engaged students are, the more they learn and benefit from their SLU experience.”

Other higher education institutions like Arizona State University have put devices in shared student spaces, but SLU would become the first to take it to the next level.