St. Louis welcomes PGA Championship return

The “opening day” for the PGA week in St. Louis was celebrated Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 at the Bellerive Country Club, kicking off PGA Championship week.

Ozzie Smith, from the St. Louis Cardinals, rode an eight-horse hitch pulling a Budweiser beer wagon to deliver the event’s championship trophy to the PGA Championship.

“Five years ago, when we had the senior championship here, we talked about this day and what it would mean to this area,” said Smith.

“The financial windfall from something like this is very, very important for the whole area. The whole area will benefit from something like this, and to land something like this… think about it. The 100th PGA Championship. It’s only going to happen once. The PGA Championship in St. Louis, Missouri. Who’d have thought?”, said Smith expressing his joy and disbelief.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Smith’s role has been more than just unofficial ambassador. Smith has been part of the event from the beginning and has made multiple appearances on behalf of Gateway chapter of PGA Reach, a charitable organization that was part of Bellerive’s bid for the event.

Activities will start this Thursday.