St. Louis welcomes PGA Championship return

The “opening day” for the PGA week in St. Louis was celebrated Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 at the Bellerive Country Club, kicking off PGA Championship week.
Ozzie Smith, from the St. Louis Cardinals, rode an eight-horse hitch pulling a Budweiser beer wagon to deliver the event’s championship trophy to the PGA Championship.
“Five years ago, when we had the senior championship here, we talked about this day and what it would mean to this area,” said Smith.
“The financial windfall from something like this is very, very important for the whole area. The whole area will benefit from something like this, and to land something like this… think about it. The 100th PGA Championship. It’s only going to happen once. The PGA Championship in St. Louis, Missouri. Who’d have thought?”, said Smith expressing his joy and disbelief.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Smith’s role has been more than just unofficial ambassador. Smith has been part of the event from the beginning and has made multiple appearances on behalf of Gateway chapter of PGA Reach, a charitable organization that was part of Bellerive’s bid for the event.
Activities will start this Thursday.
St. Louis da la bienvenida a retorno de torneo PGA
El “día de apertura” para la semana de la PGA en St. Louis se celebró el lunes, 6 de agosto de 2018 en el Bellerive Country Club, comenzando la semana del Campeonato de la PGA.
Ozzie Smith, de los Cardenales de San Luis, entró en un enganche de ocho caballos tirando de un carro de cerveza Budweiser para entregar el trofeo de campeonato del evento al Campeonato de la PGA.
“Hace cinco años, cuando tuvimos el campeonato sénior aquí, hablamos sobre este día y lo que significaría para esta área”, dijo Smith.
“La ganancia financiera de algo como esto es muy, muy importante para toda el área. Toda el área se beneficiará de algo como esto, y aterrizar algo como esto … piénselo. El 100° Campeonato PGA. Solo va a suceder una vez. El Campeonato de PGA en St. Louis, Missouri. ¿Quién hubiera pensado?”, dijo Smith expresando su alegría e incredulidad.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el papel de Smith ha sido más que un simple embajador no oficial. Smith ha sido parte del evento desde el principio y ha hecho varias apariciones en nombre de Gateway chapter de PGA Reach, una organización benéfica que fue parte de la oferta de Bellerive para el evento.
Las actividades comenzarán este jueves.