St. Louis will add more beds to its emergency homeless shelter this winter

The city of St. Louis plans to add more beds to its Biddle homeless shelter, north of downtown, starting Monday.

The shelter can currently house 100 men to stay overnight. Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Thursday that Biddle House will make space for an additional 50 men until the end of March.

Krewson said she hopes the move will encourage individuals who have been homeless for extended periods to seek shelter, and most importantly, get access to services.

“The goal here is to really get folks into permanent housing,” said Krewson. She added that since January 2017, some 500 people who got services at Biddle House have found a permanent place to live.

The program may also relieve some pressure from volunteers and organizations ¡who run Winter Outreach. The program operates emergency shelters at churches and other places on the coldest nights of the year.

The St. Louis American reports that the mayor said the city and volunteers will be working hard to ensure no one dies on the streets this winter. At least two people died last winter because they did not have shelter, the first winter since the New Life Evangelistic Center, which was shut down by the city in April 2017.

“New Life was not up to the standards that would we want, and so it was up to us to bring that capacity back,” Krewson said on Thursday. “I believe that we have significantly addressed that capacity.”