St. Louis woman killed in sightseeing plane collision in Alaska

One of the victims who lost her life when two sightseeing planes crashed in Alaska on Monday was a woman from the area of St. Louis County.

Authorities identified the six victims and said that, among them, was Cassandra Webb, 62, of Affton.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the U.S. Coast Guard initially said four people, including Webb, had died and that authorities were searching for two missing people. The bodies of those missing people were found on Tuesday night.

The planes collided mid-air on Monday, at about 3,300 feet above the ground, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

A spokesman for the NTSB said the federal investigation could take months but a preliminary report is expected in two weeks.

The planes came down about a mile and a half apart. The smaller plane appears to have broken apart in midair and it was left partially submerged in the shore of George Inlet.

Three survivors who had been hospitalized were released from PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medial Center in Ketchikan, on Tuesday.