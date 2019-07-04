St. Louis woman launches food pantry in Carondelet alley

A St. Louis woman named Laura Gatlin has come up with a new way to help her neighbors. She has launched a food pantry in an alley in the Carondelet neighborhood, in order to help feed the hungry.
Fox 2 reports that the outdoor pantry is stocked with necessities like toiletries, women’s hygiene products, diapers, ready-to-eat food and seasonally appropriate clothing.
Gatlin said this is her way of helping others.
“I know it doesn’t do that much, but it does help. I’ve had people come and tell me how much they appreciate having it.”
Everyone is welcome in a basis of taking what you need, but leaving what you can.
Gatlin added: “It’s for people who don’t have homes, but also for people who may have homes but not enough to eat, open to everyone.”
Gatlin said the idea was born out of the necessity she has seen firsthand in her neighborhood.
“A week ago somebody gave me $75 and I was able to go to Aldi’s and fill it up, it was gone in two days, which is sad. There shouldn’t be such a need, but unfortunately, there is right now so we have to do things like this,” Gatlin told the local news source.
If you want to help out, you can contact Gatlin by email at lgfromks@gmail.com
Mujer de St. Louis inicia despensa de comida en callejón de Carondelet
Una mujer de St. Louis llamada Laura Gatlin ha ideado una nueva forma de ayudar a sus vecinos. Ella ha lanzado una despensa de comida en un callejón en el vecindario de Carondelet para ayudar a alimentar a los hambrientos.
Fox 2 informa que la despensa exterior está equipada con artículos de tocador, productos de higiene para mujeres, pañales, alimentos listos para comer y ropa adecuada para la temporada.
Gatlin dijo que esta es su manera de ayudar a los demás.
“Sé que no hace mucho, pero ayuda. “He tenido gente que viene y me dice cuánto aprecian tenerlo”.
Todos son bienvenidos en una base de tomar lo que necesitas, pero dejando lo que puedas.
Gatlin agregó: “Es para las personas que no tienen hogares, pero también para las personas que pueden tener hogares pero que no tienen suficiente para comer, abiertas a todos”.
Gatlin dijo que la idea nació de la necesidad que ella ha visto de primera mano en su vecindario.
“Hace una semana, alguien me dio $ 75 y pude ir a Aldi’s y llenarlo, desapareció en dos días, lo cual es triste. “No debería haber tal necesidad, pero desafortunadamente, ahora mismo hay que hacer cosas como esta”, dijo Gatlin a la fuente de noticias local.
Si desea ayudar, puede comunicarse con Gatlin por correo electrónico a lgfromks@gmail.com