St. Louis woman launches food pantry in Carondelet alley

A St. Louis woman named Laura Gatlin has come up with a new way to help her neighbors. She has launched a food pantry in an alley in the Carondelet neighborhood, in order to help feed the hungry.

Fox 2 reports that the outdoor pantry is stocked with necessities like toiletries, women’s hygiene products, diapers, ready-to-eat food and seasonally appropriate clothing.

Gatlin said this is her way of helping others.

“I know it doesn’t do that much, but it does help. I’ve had people come and tell me how much they appreciate having it.”

Everyone is welcome in a basis of taking what you need, but leaving what you can.

Gatlin added: “It’s for people who don’t have homes, but also for people who may have homes but not enough to eat, open to everyone.”

Gatlin said the idea was born out of the necessity she has seen firsthand in her neighborhood.

“A week ago somebody gave me $75 and I was able to go to Aldi’s and fill it up, it was gone in two days, which is sad. There shouldn’t be such a need, but unfortunately, there is right now so we have to do things like this,” Gatlin told the local news source.

If you want to help out, you can contact Gatlin by email at lgfromks@gmail.com