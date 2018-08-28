St. Louis woman paralyzed by stray bullet, dies

A year after Tamara Collier was paralyzed by a stray bullet that came through the back door of her mother’s home, she had died, said her relatives on Sunday.

The 25-year-old died at around 3 p.m. on Saturday at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, according to her family. Her aunt, Carla Austin, said doctors told her Collier suffered a blood clot and her brain didn’t receive oxygen for about half an hour.

She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “I’m just devastated because I was not expecting this. We’re still trying to figure out what happened. We weren’t expecting her to pass away.”

Collier was caught at a crossfire in September 1 while doing laundry at her mother’s home in the 1400 block of North Ninth Street. A shooting took place outside the home and a stray bullet came in through a rear door, going through her neck and leaving her paralyzed.

Her case gained notoriety as multiple media outlets covered her story, and then-Gob. Eric Greitens prayed over her at the hospital.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Devonte Morgan in the shooting. The Post-Dispatch reports that if an autopsy determines Collier died as a result of being shot, prosecutors could upgrade charges against Morgan, who remains jailed at the St. Louis Justice Center awaiting trial.

Collier’s family said they had begun making funeral arrangements on Sunday.