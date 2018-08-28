St. Louis woman paralyzed by stray bullet, dies

A year after Tamara Collier was paralyzed by a stray bullet that came through the back door of her mother’s home, she had died, said her relatives on Sunday.
The 25-year-old died at around 3 p.m. on Saturday at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, according to her family. Her aunt, Carla Austin, said doctors told her Collier suffered a blood clot and her brain didn’t receive oxygen for about half an hour.
She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “I’m just devastated because I was not expecting this. We’re still trying to figure out what happened. We weren’t expecting her to pass away.”
Collier was caught at a crossfire in September 1 while doing laundry at her mother’s home in the 1400 block of North Ninth Street. A shooting took place outside the home and a stray bullet came in through a rear door, going through her neck and leaving her paralyzed.
Her case gained notoriety as multiple media outlets covered her story, and then-Gob. Eric Greitens prayed over her at the hospital.
Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Devonte Morgan in the shooting. The Post-Dispatch reports that if an autopsy determines Collier died as a result of being shot, prosecutors could upgrade charges against Morgan, who remains jailed at the St. Louis Justice Center awaiting trial.
Collier’s family said they had begun making funeral arrangements on Sunday.
Mujer de St. Louis paralizada por bala perdida, muere
Un año después de que Tamara Collier quedara paralizada por una bala perdida que entró por la puerta trasera de la casa de su madre, ella murió, dijeron sus familiares el domingo.
La joven de 25 años murió alrededor de las 3 p.m. el sábado en el Centro Médico St. Anthony, según su familia. Su tía, Carla Austin, dijo que los médicos le dijeron que Collier sufrió un coágulo de sangre y que su cerebro no recibió oxígeno durante aproximadamente media hora.
Ella le dijo al St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “Estoy devastada porque no estaba esperando esto. Todavía estamos tratando de descubrir qué pasó. No esperábamos que ella falleciera”.
Collier fue atrapada en un fuego cruzado el 1 de septiembre mientras lavaba ropa en la casa de su madre en la cuadra 1400 de North Ninth Street. Un tiroteo tuvo lugar fuera de la casa y una bala perdida entró por una puerta trasera, atravesando su cuello y dejándola paralizada.
Su caso ganó notoriedad cuando múltiples medios de comunicación cubrieron su historia, y el entonces gobernador Eric Greitens oró por ella en el hospital.
Los fiscales acusaron a Devonte Morgan, de 25 años, en el tiroteo. El Post-Dispatch informa que si una autopsia determina que Collier murió como resultado de un disparo, los fiscales podrían actualizar los cargos contra Morgan, quien permanece encarcelado en el Centro de Justicia de St. Louis en espera de juicio.
La familia de Collier dijo que habían comenzado a hacer arreglos funerarios el domingo.