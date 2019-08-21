St. Louis XFL team will be called BattleHawks

St. Louis has finally learned the name of its new XFL franchise.
The St. Louis BattleHawks were the first of eight teams revealed on Wednesday morning during a short video streamed simultaneously across XFL.com, ESPN.com and FOXSports.com and the league’s social media channels.
XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said in a league press release: “The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that. Now it’s up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community in the years ahead will determine the true spirit of each team.”
The St. Louis BattleHawks logo features a sword between a pair of wings.
The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that each team unveiling featured a short film sharing the origin story of each team name. This is the St. Louis BattleHawks story:
“Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight. They await their orders. Then attack as one. Diving, dodging, swooping, striking. Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs. The St. Louis BattleHawks. Cleared to engage.”
The new team will begin playing at The Dome at America’s Center downtown in February. The other teams are: Tampa Bay Vipers, Seattle Dragons, Los Angeles Wildcats, Washington D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks and Dallas Renegades.
The local newspaper informs that the BattleHawks will celebrate their new team name and logo with a fan appreciation party on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in The Grove.
Equipo de XFL de St. Louis se llamará BattleHawks
St. Louis finalmente conoció el nombre de su nueva franquicia XFL.
Los St. Louis BattleHawks fueron el primero de los ocho equipos revelados el miércoles por la mañana durante un breve video transmitido simultáneamente en XFL.com, ESPN.com y FOXSports.com y los canales de redes sociales de la liga.
El presidente y director de operaciones de la XFL, Jeffrey Pollack, dijo en un comunicado de prensa de la liga: “La XFL se trata de fútbol y diversión, y las identidades de nuestro equipo tienen la intención de significar exactamente eso. Ahora depende de nuestros fanáticos y jugadores ayudar a escribir la historia. Lo que suceda en el campo y en la comunidad en los próximos años determinará el verdadero espíritu de cada equipo “.
El logotipo de St. Louis BattleHawks presenta una espada entre un par de alas.
El St. Louis Post Dispatch informa que la presentación de cada equipo presentó un cortometraje que comparte la historia de origen de cada nombre de equipo. Esta es la historia de St. Louis BattleHawks:
“Guerreros alados. Preparándose para el vuelo. Preparándose para pelear. Esperan sus órdenes. Luego ataca como uno. Bucear, esquivar, descender, golpear. Su misión: crear caos. Su mandato: ganar a toda costa. La batalla de San Luis Halcones. Autorizado para participar.
El nuevo equipo comenzará a jugar en The Dome en el Centro de América en el centro en febrero. Los otros equipos son: Tampa Bay Vipers, Seattle Dragons, Los Angeles Wildcats, Washington D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks y Dallas Renegades.
El periódico local informa que los BattleHawks celebrarán el nombre y el logotipo de su nuevo equipo con una fiesta de agradecimiento a los fanáticos el miércoles de 3 a 8 p.m. en Urban Chestnut Brewing Company en The Grove.