St. Louis XFL team will be called BattleHawks

St. Louis has finally learned the name of its new XFL franchise.

The St. Louis BattleHawks were the first of eight teams revealed on Wednesday morning during a short video streamed simultaneously across XFL.com, ESPN.com and FOXSports.com and the league’s social media channels.

XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said in a league press release: “The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that. Now it’s up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community in the years ahead will determine the true spirit of each team.”

The St. Louis BattleHawks logo features a sword between a pair of wings.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that each team unveiling featured a short film sharing the origin story of each team name. This is the St. Louis BattleHawks story:

“Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight. They await their orders. Then attack as one. Diving, dodging, swooping, striking. Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs. The St. Louis BattleHawks. Cleared to engage.”

The new team will begin playing at The Dome at America’s Center downtown in February. The other teams are: Tampa Bay Vipers, Seattle Dragons, Los Angeles Wildcats, Washington D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks and Dallas Renegades.

The local newspaper informs that the BattleHawks will celebrate their new team name and logo with a fan appreciation party on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in The Grove.