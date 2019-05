St. Louis Zoo announces “Primate Canopy Trail” expansion

The St. Louis Zoo announced plans for an $11.5 million, 35,000-square-foot expansion primate house. The zoo announced that construction for Primate Canopy Trails will begin by late 2019 and is scheduled to open to the public in 2021.

Fox 2 reports that the newly designed expansion will allow visitors to see different primate species in new places each time they visit. Primates will be able to roam a wide variety of habitats, and guests will also be able to travel through a primate habitat within a clear acrylic tunnel.

Mesh tunnels will connect the Primate House to the new outdoor habitats, allowing smaller primates and monkeys to explore the outdoors, as some of them do not currently have access to the outside. The zoo says there will be eight new outdoor homes for primates, lemurs, Old World monkeys and New World monkeys, adjacent to the Primate House.

The zoo explained that “Primate Canopy Trails” will feature climbing structures allowing visitors in a similar fashion as monkeys and lemurs move about their forest homes. The new exhibit is being described as a place for exploring and playing, with visitors being able to experience primates at treetop canopy levels, strolling by the outdoor habitat on an elevated boardwalk.

The Primate House was built in 1925 and renovated in 1977. All facilities continue to be used.