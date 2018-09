St. Louis zoo seeks sales-tax increase in St. Louis County

St. Louis County residents will hold the power to decide in November whether to spend more tax money on the St. Louis Zoo.

The proposal would use the extra money to build a new breeding facility and an adventure park in north St. Louis County, as the St. Louis Public Radio reports.

The one-eighth-of-one-cent sales tax hike will add about 12 cents to a $100 purchase. If approved, the tax will generate about $20 million a year.

St. Louis Zoo President and CEO Jeffrey Bonner said the proposal will bring in more species to the zoo.

“We’ve got a lot of different species. And in many cases, we don’t have enough of each species. Of course, they’re the rare species — the most critically endangered. And if you want to assure that those species will be able to be viewed by your children and your grandchildren, we’ve got to act now to enhance our ability to sustain those collections.”

Bonner said it is almost a certainty that the zoo will charge admission to the new facility, except for residents that adopt the sales tax.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said the proposal would help North County.

“I am very much in favor of putting in the ballot and letting our citizens decide that important issue. And I think if it were to move forward, I think it could have some exciting impacts on our county. You’re talking about a development that would occur in North County, which desperately needs that type of development.”