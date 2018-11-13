Stan Lee, legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics, dies at 95

Stan Lee, the writer, editor and publisher responsible for such iconic characters as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and the Fantastic Four, has died. He was 95 years old.

Lee died early Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family representative told entertainment news media outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee’s daughter, J.C. Lee, also confirmed his death to the Associated Press.

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney, which bought Marvel Entertainment in 2009, said in a statement: “Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” echoing what many superhero fans around the world have felt for a long time. For them, Lee was a real life superhero. “Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also paid tribute to Lee. “No one has hd more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan lee,” Feige said. “Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family and the millions of fans who have been forever touched by Stan’s genius, charisma and heart. Excelsior!”

Lee began in the business in 1939 and created many of the staple character of Marvel comics, TV shows and movies. In 2002, Lee published an autobiography called “Excelsior! The Amazing Life of Stan Lee.”

He is survived by his daughter and younger brother Larry Lieber.