Stan Lee, legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics, dies at 95

Stan Lee, the writer, editor and publisher responsible for such iconic characters as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and the Fantastic Four, has died. He was 95 years old.
Lee died early Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family representative told entertainment news media outlet The Hollywood Reporter.
Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee’s daughter, J.C. Lee, also confirmed his death to the Associated Press.
Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney, which bought Marvel Entertainment in 2009, said in a statement: “Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” echoing what many superhero fans around the world have felt for a long time. For them, Lee was a real life superhero. “Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also paid tribute to Lee. “No one has hd more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan lee,” Feige said. “Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family and the millions of fans who have been forever touched by Stan’s genius, charisma and heart. Excelsior!”
Lee began in the business in 1939 and created many of the staple character of Marvel comics, TV shows and movies. In 2002, Lee published an autobiography called “Excelsior! The Amazing Life of Stan Lee.”
He is survived by his daughter and younger brother Larry Lieber.
Stan Lee, el legendario escritor, editor y editor de Marvel Comics, fallece a los 95 años
Stan Lee, el escritor, editor y editor responsable de personajes tan icónicos como Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther y Fantastic Four, ha muerto. Tenía 95 años.
Lee murió la madrugada del lunes en el Centro Médico Cedars-Sinai en Los Ángeles, dijo un representante de la familia al medio de noticias de entretenimiento The Hollywood Reporter.
Kirk Schenck, un abogado de la hija de Lee, J.C. Lee, también confirmó su muerte a Associated Press.
Bob Iger, presidente y CEO de Disney, que compró Marvel Entertainment en 2009, dijo en un comunicado: “Stan Lee fue tan extraordinario como los personajes que creó”, haciéndose eco de lo que muchos fanáticos de superhéroes de todo el mundo han sentido durante mucho tiempo. Para ellos, Lee era un superhéroe de la vida real. “Stan tenía el poder de inspirar, entretener y conectar. La escala de su imaginación solo fue superada por el tamaño de su corazón”.
El presidente de Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, también rindió homenaje a Lee. “Nadie ha tenido más impacto en mi carrera y en todo lo que hacemos en Marvel Studios que Stan Lee”, dijo Feige. “Stan deja un legado extraordinario que nos sobrevivirá a todos. Nuestros pensamientos están con su hija, su familia y los millones de fanáticos que siempre han sido conmovidos por el genio, el carisma y el corazón de Stan. ¡Excelsior!”.
Lee comenzó en el negocio en 1939 y creó muchos de los personajes básicos de los cómics, programas de televisión y películas de Marvel. En 2002, Lee publicó una autobiografía llamada “Excelsior! La increíble vida de Stan Lee”.
Le sobreviven su hija y su hermano menor Larry Lieber.