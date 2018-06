Standoff in North St. Louis ends with suspect’s suicide

A standoff in North St. Louis Tuesday morning involving U.S. Marshals ended with the suspect’s apparent suicide. FOX 2 reports that the suspect was identified as 44-year-old Christopher Logan, from Mississippi, based on early police reports.

Logan was wanted on charges of murder and felony child abuse. Authorities said Logan had killed a woman earlier this month, when he shot her 11 times.

U.S. Marshals moved to arrest Logan in the 3800 block of Greer in North St. Louis at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities heard a loud noise resembling a gunshot, but it was not clear if the suspect self-inflicted a fatal wound. During the standoff, police said they saw a gun in the suspect’s hand.

More police arrived on the scene, cordoning off the area after an “officer in need of aid” call was sent out. A SWAT team was also called in to help with the standoff.

Reporter Chris Regnier tweeted: “St. Louis City Police Dept. SWAT team finds body of Mississippi murder suspect inside home on Greer in North St. Louis. Authorities say the suspect shot and killed himself.”