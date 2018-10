Starbucks opens first sign language store in the United States

Starbucks opened its first “signing store” in the United States in the state of Washington, near Gallaudet University, the world’s only university with an entire curriculum designed to accommodate the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

At the store, all staff – most of them deaf or hard-of-hearing themselves – are required to communicate with customers using sign language.

The store is modeled after one that opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2016.

“It gives deaf people space off-campus, a place to come to and socialize, eat food with other deaf people and meet other deaf people as well, and the deaf employees”, a customer told AFP.

“When I go to a normal Starbucks, I either talk and hope they can hear me and understand, or I show them my order on my phone. Here, your name appears on a screen, which I really, really like, because when they call my order I don’t have to try to hear it – it’s right on the screen.”

Starbucks says the initiative is aimed at bringing diverse communities together. The store has already received commendation from Oscar-winning deaf actress Marlee Matlin, as well as praise from customers and neighbors.