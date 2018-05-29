Starbucks shops to close Tuesday afternoon for racial bias training

Starbucks will close most of its stores in the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon to hold a racial bias training after an incident regarding the arrest of two black men last month in a Philadelphia shop.

Closing will impact regular locations, with most shutting down at 2:30 p.m. However, licensed locations inside places such as Barnes and Noble, Jewel and Target may have regular hours.

Starbucks made the announcement through its official Twitter account. “For several hours this afternoon, we will close stores and offices to discuss how to make Starbucks a place where all people feel welcome. Thank you for your patience and support as we renew our promise to make Starbucks an inclusive gathering place for all. See you tomorrow,” read the statement.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced last month that the company would hold a racial bias training to teach employees about racial bias and how to avoid it. On April 12, the manager of a Philadelphia Starbucks called the police on two black men who were waiting for a friend.

Johnson then traveled to Philadelphia to apologize to the men and made the announcement. “I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” said Johnson in an April press release. “While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing out stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

The following locations in the St. Louis are will close at 2:30 p.m. to participate in the training.

