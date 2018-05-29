Starbucks shops to close Tuesday afternoon for racial bias training

Starbucks will close most of its stores in the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon to hold a racial bias training after an incident regarding the arrest of two black men last month in a Philadelphia shop.
Closing will impact regular locations, with most shutting down at 2:30 p.m. However, licensed locations inside places such as Barnes and Noble, Jewel and Target may have regular hours.
Starbucks made the announcement through its official Twitter account. “For several hours this afternoon, we will close stores and offices to discuss how to make Starbucks a place where all people feel welcome. Thank you for your patience and support as we renew our promise to make Starbucks an inclusive gathering place for all. See you tomorrow,” read the statement.
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced last month that the company would hold a racial bias training to teach employees about racial bias and how to avoid it. On April 12, the manager of a Philadelphia Starbucks called the police on two black men who were waiting for a friend.
Johnson then traveled to Philadelphia to apologize to the men and made the announcement. “I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” said Johnson in an April press release. “While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing out stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”
The following locations in the St. Louis are will close at 2:30 p.m. to participate in the training.
•212 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103
•2350 S Grand Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104
•4656 Maryland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
•1042-A Loughborough Ave, St. Louis, MO 63111
•2934 Dougherty Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122
•6621 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130
•6622 Chippewa St, St Louis, MO 63109
•2 N Central Ave, Clayton, MO 63105
•7640 Delmar Blvd, University City, MO 63130
•2300 S Brentwood Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63144
•10779 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63127
•10015 Gravois Rd, Affton, MO 63123
•9200 Olive Blvd., 100, Olivette, MO 63132
•12460 Tesson Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128
•1077 Collinsville Crossing Blvd, Collinsville, IL 62234
•1126 Central Park Dr, O’Fallon, IL 62269
The following locations will be closed all day.
•Saint Louis University: 3839 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
•St. Louis College of Pharmacy: 4588 Parkview Pl, St. Louis, MO 63110
•Washington University in St. Louis: 1 Brookings Dr, St. Louis, MO 63130
•South County Center: 18 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO 63129
•St. Clair Square: 134 St Clair Square, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
•St. Louis Galleria: 1155 St Louis Galleria St Saint Louis Galleria, St. Louis, MO 63117
Tiendas de Starbucks cerrarán el martes por la tarde para entrenamiento sobre prejuicio racial
Starbucks cerrará la mayoría de sus tiendas en los EE. UU. el martes por la tarde para realizar un entrenamiento de prejuicio racial luego de un incidente relacionado con el arresto de dos hombres negros el mes pasado en una tienda de Filadelfia.
El cierre tendrá un impacto en las ubicaciones regulares, y la mayoría cerrará a las 2:30 p.m. Sin embargo, las ubicaciones con licencia dentro de lugares como Barnes and Noble, Jewel y Target pueden tener horarios regulares.
Starbucks hizo el anuncio a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter. “Durante varias horas esta tarde, cerraremos tiendas y oficinas para analizar cómo hacer de Starbucks un lugar donde todas las personas se sientan bienvenidas. Gracias por su paciencia y apoyo mientras renovamos nuestra promesa de hacer de Starbucks un lugar de reunión inclusivo para todos. Nos vemos mañana”, lee la declaración.
El CEO de Starbucks, Kevin Johnson, anunció el mes pasado que la compañía llevaría a cabo un entrenamiento de prejuicio racial para enseñar a los empleados sobre el sesgo racial y cómo evitarlo. El 12 de abril, el gerente de un Starbucks de Filadelfia llamó a la policía respecto a dos hombres afroamericanos que estaban esperando a un amigo.
Johnson luego viajó a Filadelfia para disculparse con los hombres e hizo el anuncio. “Pasé los últimos días en Filadelfia con mi equipo de liderazgo escuchando a la comunidad, aprendiendo lo que hicimos mal y los pasos que debemos seguir para solucionarlo”, dijo Johnson en un comunicado de prensa de abril. “Si bien esto no se limita a Starbucks, estamos comprometidos a ser parte de la solución. El cierre de las tiendas para el entrenamiento sobre prejuicios raciales es solo un paso en un viaje que requiere dedicación de todos los niveles de nuestra empresa y asociaciones en nuestras comunidades locales”.
Las siguientes ubicaciones en St. Louis se cerrarán a las 2:30 p.m. para participar en el entrenamiento.
212 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103
•2350 S Grand Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104
•4656 Maryland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
•1042-A Loughborough Ave, St. Louis, MO 63111
•2934 Dougherty Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122
•6621 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130
•6622 Chippewa St, St Louis, MO 63109
•2 N Central Ave, Clayton, MO 63105
•7640 Delmar Blvd, University City, MO 63130
•2300 S Brentwood Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63144
•10779 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63127
•10015 Gravois Rd, Affton, MO 63123
•9200 Olive Blvd., 100, Olivette, MO 63132
•12460 Tesson Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128
•1077 Collinsville Crossing Blvd, Collinsville, IL 62234
•1126 Central Park Dr, O’Fallon, IL 62269
Las siguientes ubicaciones estarán cerradas todo el día.
•Saint Louis University: 3839 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
•St. Louis College of Pharmacy: 4588 Parkview Pl, St. Louis, MO 63110
•Washington University in St. Louis: 1 Brookings Dr, St. Louis, MO 63130
•South County Center: 18 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO 63129
•St. Clair Square: 134 St Clair Square, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
•St. Louis Galleria: 1155 St Louis Galleria St Saint Louis Galleria, St. Louis, MO 63117