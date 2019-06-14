Stars of “The Office” congratulate St. Louis after Stanley Cup feud

The stars of “The Office” had a Twitter feud during the Stanley Cup finals between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues.

Actor John Krasinski, who played Jim, is from Boston, while Jenna Fischer, who played Pam, is from St. Louis. The actors played a couple for the better part of 10 years while they were on the show, and they remain close friends.

After the Blues won the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Krasinski congratulated the city on the historic win. The pair took to Twitter to share their final words after the final was over.

Krasinski wrote: “Well, a big congrats to everyone in St. Louis. A tough loss, but a momentous occasion! Great series! Next time Fischer… next time.”

Meanwhile, Jenna Fischer, shared her love of St. Louis and the Blues: “I love you St. Louis! I love all of you who watched this game at the Enterprise Center. I love all of you who watched in the pouring rain from Busch Stadium. From viewing parties and at home! We all bleed Blue! Congratulations St. Lous Blues Stanley Cup winners!”.

Fischer also posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday night, of her icing a cake with the word Gloria.

Fischer wrote: “John Krasinski, I got my Gloria Cake and I’m going to eat it too!”.