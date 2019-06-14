Stars of “The Office” congratulate St. Louis after Stanley Cup feud

The stars of “The Office” had a Twitter feud during the Stanley Cup finals between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues.
Actor John Krasinski, who played Jim, is from Boston, while Jenna Fischer, who played Pam, is from St. Louis. The actors played a couple for the better part of 10 years while they were on the show, and they remain close friends.
After the Blues won the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Krasinski congratulated the city on the historic win. The pair took to Twitter to share their final words after the final was over.
Krasinski wrote: “Well, a big congrats to everyone in St. Louis. A tough loss, but a momentous occasion! Great series! Next time Fischer… next time.”
Meanwhile, Jenna Fischer, shared her love of St. Louis and the Blues: “I love you St. Louis! I love all of you who watched this game at the Enterprise Center. I love all of you who watched in the pouring rain from Busch Stadium. From viewing parties and at home! We all bleed Blue! Congratulations St. Lous Blues Stanley Cup winners!”.
Fischer also posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday night, of her icing a cake with the word Gloria.
Fischer wrote: “John Krasinski, I got my Gloria Cake and I’m going to eat it too!”.
Estrellas de “The Office” felicitan a St. Louis después de rivalidad por Copa Stanley
Las estrellas de “The Office” tuvieron una rivalidad en Twitter durante la final de la Stanley Cup entre los Boston Bruins y los St. Louis Blues.
El actor John Krasinski, quien interpretó a Jim, es de Boston, mientras que Jenna Fischer, quien interpretó a Pam, es de St. Louis. Los actores interpretaron a una pareja durante la mayor parte de los 10 años que estuvieron en el programa, y siguen siendo amigos íntimos.
Después de que los Blues ganaron la Copa Stanley el miércoles, Krasinski felicitó a la ciudad por la histórica victoria. La pareja llevó a Twitter para compartir sus últimas palabras después de que la final hubiera terminado.
Krasinski escribió: “Bueno, muchas felicidades a todos en St. Louis. Una dura derrota, pero una ocasión trascendental! Gran serie! La próxima vez Fischer … la próxima vez.
Mientras tanto, Jenna Fischer, compartió su amor por San Luis y los Azules: “¡Te amo San Luis! Los amo a todos ustedes que vieron este juego en el Enterprise Center. Los amo a todos ustedes que observaron bajo la lluvia torrencial desde el estadio Busch. De ver partidos y en casa! Todos sangramos azul! ¡Felicidades a los ganadores de la Copa Stanley de St. Lous Blues! ”.
Fischer también publicó un video en Instagram el miércoles por la noche, de su glaseado con la palabra Gloria.
Fischer escribió: “John Krasinski, ¡obtuve mi pastel de Gloria y también lo voy a comer!”.