State auditor will take a comprehensive look at St. Louis’ use of economic incentives

State Auditor Nicole Galloway will examine the city’s use of economic incentives after a request from the Board of Aldermen. The comprehensive look into the city’s finances will include tax abatement and tax increment financing.

Galloway had agreed in January to an audit of the city, but prior to that a group activists were gathering signatures to submit to the state auditor’s office and trigger a state audit.

Galloway has said that her meetings with residents so far have made it evident that people are concerned over the incentives administered by the St. Louis Development Corporation, or SLDC.

“I consistently hear concerns about how the city is awarding, broadly, tax incentives and how they’re being managed and monitored by the city,” Galloway said in an interview. “So we’ll take a thorough and independent examination so we can get answers to those questions.”

Galloway will also look at how the city has implemented the recommendations from its last state audit, which went from 2008 to 2010.

Critics of the city’s incentives programs worry that developers get breaks on years of future tax liabilities, and whether the incentives are really needed for some projects.

SLDC Director Otis Williams supported the audit in a statement. “SLDC welcomes the review by the auditor as we are always looking for improvements in our management and execution of our development incentive program, as evidenced by our commission of a review of the program by a third-party consultant, and by our implementation of most of the recommendations included in the consultant’s report and the recommendations from the Board of Aldermen,” read the statement.

It is still not clear how long the audit will take.