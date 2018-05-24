State auditor will take a comprehensive look at St. Louis’ use of economic incentives

State Auditor Nicole Galloway will examine the city’s use of economic incentives after a request from the Board of Aldermen. The comprehensive look into the city’s finances will include tax abatement and tax increment financing.
Galloway had agreed in January to an audit of the city, but prior to that a group activists were gathering signatures to submit to the state auditor’s office and trigger a state audit.
Galloway has said that her meetings with residents so far have made it evident that people are concerned over the incentives administered by the St. Louis Development Corporation, or SLDC.
“I consistently hear concerns about how the city is awarding, broadly, tax incentives and how they’re being managed and monitored by the city,” Galloway said in an interview. “So we’ll take a thorough and independent examination so we can get answers to those questions.”
Galloway will also look at how the city has implemented the recommendations from its last state audit, which went from 2008 to 2010.
Critics of the city’s incentives programs worry that developers get breaks on years of future tax liabilities, and whether the incentives are really needed for some projects.
SLDC Director Otis Williams supported the audit in a statement. “SLDC welcomes the review by the auditor as we are always looking for improvements in our management and execution of our development incentive program, as evidenced by our commission of a review of the program by a third-party consultant, and by our implementation of most of the recommendations included in the consultant’s report and the recommendations from the Board of Aldermen,” read the statement.
It is still not clear how long the audit will take.
Auditora estatal examinará a fondo el uso de incentivos económicos de St. Louis
La auditora estatal Nicole Galloway examinará el uso de incentivos económicos de la ciudad luego de una solicitud de la Junta de Concejales. La auditora revisará las finanzas de la ciudad, entre las cuales estarán la reducción de impuestos y el financiamiento de incremento de impuestos.
Galloway había accedido en enero a una auditoría de la ciudad, pero antes de eso un grupo de activistas recolectaba firmas para presentar a la oficina del auditor estatal y así provocar una auditoría estatal.
Galloway ha dicho que sus reuniones con los residentes hasta el momento han hecho evidente que la gente está preocupada por los incentivos administrados por la Corporación de Desarrollo de St. Louis o SLDC.
“Constantemente escucho inquietudes sobre cómo la ciudad está otorgando, en términos generales, incentivos fiscales y cómo están siendo gestionados y monitoreados por la ciudad”, dijo Galloway en una entrevista. “Entonces realizaremos un examen exhaustivo e independiente para que podamos obtener respuestas a esas preguntas”.
Galloway también analizará cómo la ciudad ha implementado las recomendaciones de la última auditoría estatal, que fue de 2008 a 2010.
Los críticos de los programas de incentivos de la ciudad se preocupan de que los desarrolladores estén obteniendo recortes a largo plazo, y de que los incentivos sean realmente necesarios para algunos proyectos.
El Director del SLDC, Otis Williams, ofreció su apoyo la auditoría en un comunicado. “El SLDC agradece la revisión de la auditora ya que siempre estamos buscando mejoras en la gestión y ejecución de nuestro programa de incentivos al desarrollo, como lo demuestra nuestra comisión de una revisión del programa por parte de un consultor externo y nuestra implementación de la mayoría de las recomendaciones incluidas en el informe del consultor y las recomendaciones de la Junta de Concejales”, leía la declaración.
Aún no está claro cuánto tiempo llevará la auditoría.