State lawmakers approve aid for St. Louis Blues arena

The Enterprise Center could receive $70 million of state subsidies over the next two decades to help pay for renovations.

Lawmakers approved on Wednesday the authorization of state funding for the St. Louis Blues’ arena starting in the 2022 fiscal year. For the first 10 years, the facility could get $2.5 million annually. For the next 10 years, it could receive annual payments of $4.5 million.

KMOV reports that the St. Louis Sports Commission told lawmakers earlier this year that improvements could help attract more special events, such as college and sports tournaments.

The state already provides funding of $3 million in annual subsidies for the stadiums used by the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. The bill extends those for 10 more years.

Legislation now has to be approved by Gov. Mike Parson.