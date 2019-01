State tax collectors say St. Louis County may have violated law with sales tax

A sales tax measure to pour $20 million a year into the St. Louis Zoo was halted after state tax collectors said St. Louis County may have violated the law by putting the measure in the November ballot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that seeking voter approval may have been unlawful. County voters approved Proposition Z on November 6, which would add 1 cent to an $8 purchase and fund zoo ambitions to build a 425-acre breeding facility and adventure park in north St. Louis County, among other things.

But as the local newspaper informs, the state Department of Revenue, which collects sales taxes, told the county last month that the proposition may have violated a state law that mandates a two-year waiting period between sales tax propositions.

County voters had just approved Proposition P to support public safety in April 2017, about 18 months before Proposition Z’s approval.

County Executive Steve Stenger said in a statement: “Voters overwhelmingly approved Prop Z. We have no further comment.”

The County Council voted 5-2 on May 1 to place the zoo tax on the ballot. If the measure goes into effect, county residents would have free admission to the North County adventure park that would be built using the sales tax money.