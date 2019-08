State trooper injured after shootout in East St. Louis

An Illinois State Police trooper resulted injured after executing a search warrant in East St. Louis early on Friday, which led to a standoff at a house in a residential neighborhood, in which the officer was shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the trooper suffered life-threatening injuries. Trooper Josh Korando did not identify the injured trooper, who is 33 years old and has 10 years’ experience on the force.

The local newspaper reports that the trooper was taken to St. Louis University Hospital on South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.

After the shooting, police surrounded a home near 42nd Street and Caseyville Avenue. According to residents, authorities arrested one person around 6 a.m., and at least two people in total have been arrested.

Police say the trooper was shot during a gunfire exchange at 5:26 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 24nd Street. Police did not say whether anyone else had been shot.

By 9:30 am., more than a dozen Illinois State police vehicles were parked outside the entrance to the hospital.