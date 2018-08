STDs reach record rate in US, according to CDC

Syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia rates have gone up for the fourth consecutive year in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday at the National STD Prevention Conference in Washington.

CNN informs that last year, nearly 2.3 million US cases of these sexually transmitted diseases were diagnosed. That’s the highest number ever reported nationwide, breaking the record set in 2016 by more than 200,000 cases.

“It is time that President Trump and [Health and Human Services] Secretary [Alex] Azar declare STDs in America a public health crisis,” said David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors.

“What goes along with that is emergency access to public health funding to make a dent in these STD rates and to bring these rates down and to ensure that all Americans get access to the health care that they need,” he said.

Rob Stephenson, a professor and director of the Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, said he is not surprised by the trend.

“I think over the last five years, we’ve seen a rapid increase in the prevalence of sexually transmitted infections in the US, and we’re also starting to see a plateau in our fight against the HIV epidemic, as well,” said Stephenson.

Dr. Edward Hook, professor of infectious disease translational research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Medicine and scientific committee chair of the National STD Prevention Conference said: “we’re talking about millions of infections with just these three infections.”

“Gonorrhea diagnoses that were reported to the CDC increased by nearly 67%. Diagnoses of primary and secondary syphilis increased over 75%, and chlamydia continued to increase.”