Stefan Orduña awarded with honors at STLCC

On May 11, 2018, a group of 25 high school seniors from around St. Louis, graduated from their high schools and St Louis Community College at the same time. The first generation of dual enrollment program successfully completed all required credits to earn associates degree and a high school diploma.

These bright young scholars proved how much talent and abilities they posses and how ready they are to get a better education for themselves.

One of these scholars is Stefan Orduña Momcilovic ( Mexican father and Bosnian mother) a graduate from Mckinley Classical Leadership Academy, Stefan was honored to give a valedictorian speech at his high school graduation ceremony. He is also a honors program scholar at STLCC.

This remarkable young man is heading to attend Washington University Olin Business School next fall, and plans on gaining a top notch education.

Congratulations to the first generation of dual enrollment graduates, class of 2018