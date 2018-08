Stenger seems to hold on to St. Louis County’s top job in tight Democratic race

Steve Stenger seemed to hold on to his position as St. Louis County Executive on Tuesday night, after receiving a little more than 1,100 votes than his opponent, former businessman Mark Mantovani.

Stenger said early Wednesday morning: “It was a long hard fought campaign. Today’s victory shows voters believe we are moving St. Louis County in the right direction.”

Mantovani, who proved to be a formidable challenger to incumbent Steve Stenger, declined to concede, saying that he will demand a recount. He said he did not wish to “hang on to a potential election win or loss at all costs,” but he cited irregularities and uncertainties about how votes were counted and that, because of it, he would not concede until further review.

The two Democratic candidates were contentious on numerous points, with Mantovani accusing Stenger of corruption and “pay to play” politics that favored donors who made large donations to his campaign. Meanwhile, Stenger accused Mantovani of his financial support to former Missouri governor Eric Greitens.

Since Republican candidates to St. Louis County executive are largely unknown or poorly funded, the winner of the Democratic primary –which appears it will be Stenger– is expected to coast to victory come November.