Stenger sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison and $250,000 fine for pay-to-play scheme

Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will go to prison for the next 46 months for his role in a pay-to-play scheme. He will also have to pay a fine of $250,000.

Stenger appeared on Friday in US District Court for his sentencing. Both the prison term and the fine were in the maximum range recommended.

Fox 2 reports that Stenger asked to serve his sentence in Pensacola, Florida. The judge will make the recommendation that he serve his sentence there. His second choice is Yankton Federal prison in South Dakota.

Stenger is expected to surrender to authorities on September 21st after getting his affairs in order and spending a week with his newborn, who is expected to be born in mid-September.

The judge sentenced Stenger to nearly four years in prison because that is how long his scheme laster. The judge told stenger: “This was your everyday life as county executiive.”

The former county executive was indicted in late April on three counts of honest services bribery/mail fraud. He resigned from county government that day and was succeeded by Sam Page, a member of the county council.

Stenger faced anywhere from 37 to 46 months in federal prison, and prosecutors went after the maximum sentence.