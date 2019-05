Stephen Moore withdraws from consideration for Fed post

President Donald Trump’s pick for a seat on the Federal Reserve has withdrawn from consideration after weeks of criticism against economic commentator Stephen Moore’s changing views on interest and sexist comments about women.

Trump said via Twitter on Thursday: “Steve Moore, a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person, has decided to withdraw from the Fed process. Steve won the battle of ideas including tax cuts… and deregulation which have produced non-inflationary prosperity for all Americans. I’ve asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our country.”

Reuters reports that only hours earlier, Moore had told Bloomberg TV that he was “all in” and that he expected to be nominated within three weeks.

This is the second Trump pick that has withdrawn from consideration. Former presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain withdrew from consideration in mid-April.

Some lawmakers were worried that Moore’s loyalty to Trump and partisanship could threaten the Federal Reserve’s independence, seen as a critical element for the central bank’s ability to conduct policy effectively.