Steve Bannon pursues new political project in Europe

Following his departure and fall from grace from American politics, right-wing strategist Steve Bannon has now a new future in sight: the European Parliament.

Bannon told The Daily Beast of his plan to create a right-leaning foundation called “The Movement”, which he wants to establish in Brussels.

According to Bannon’s description, his project is envisioned as a non-profit organization that will serve as the right’s equivalent of George Soros’ Open Society.

NPR described Bannon’s goal as “a hub where the populist right can receive help with polling, research, voter targeting, policy proposals, and field operations among other efforts to help unite European populist groups.

His initial staff would be of no more than 10 people, Bannon told The Daily Beast, in preparation of the 2019 elections for the European Parliament. If his populist candidates make it into Parliament, Bannon is hoping to bring on a full time staff of about 25.

He told The Beast that he got the idea in a visit to France. He was invited by Marine Le Pen to speak before her Front National. In the French general election of 2017, Le Pen lost in the second round to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Bannon wants to help Le Pen and other European leaders on the political right in future elections. Several European countries have taken a turn to the right in their politics, fueled by xenophobia amidst an immigration crisis. Italy’s newly elected administration rose to power on anti-immigrant rhetoric.

In his spring speech before France’s Front National, Bannon told his audience: “Let them call you racists. Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor.”

Bannon said that after November’s midterm elections in the U.S., he will spend half of his time in Europe laying the groundwork for his foundation. However, he is already facing opposition to his European stay.

Guy Verhofstadt, a member of European Parliament since 2009, tweeted his disapproval of Bannon bringing his headquarters to Belgium and started the hashtag #BanBannon.

“Steve Bannon’s far-right vision & attempt to import Trump’s hateful politics to our continent will be rejected by decent Europeans. We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past. We must #BanBannon!”, Verhofstadt wrote.

Other users echoed Verhofstadt’s sentiments, calling him “a creature of Trump’s America.”

Steve Bannon was instrumental to Trump’s victory in 2016. He departed from the Trump administration in August of 2017, but after a brief rift with the president, he continued on supporting his politics from the sidelines.