Steven Tyler orders Trump to stop playing Aerosmith music at rallies

Steven Tyler, the lead singer of Aerosmith, sent a letter to president Donald Trump to stop playing Aerosmith songs at his political rallies, after his song “Livin’ on the Edge” was played at a Trump rally in Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday.

In a cease-and-desist letter, Tyler’s lawyers argued: “Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump.”

The letter adds: “Mr. Trump does not have any right to use the name, image, voice or likeness of our client, without his express written permission.”

Tyler himself tweeted about the issue.

“This is not about Dems vs Repub. I do not let anyone use my songs without permission. My music is for causes not for political campaigns or rallies. Protecting songwriters is what I’ve been fighting for even before this current administration took office… No is a complete sentence.”

The Trump team had previously used Aerosmith’s music. The song “Dream On” was played during Trump’s 2015 election campaign. Tyler pointed out that the use of the song violated his copyright. Performance rights for the song were later removed, but Trump tweeted: “Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place! … Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in 10 years. Good for him!”