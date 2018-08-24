STL OVARIAN CANCER AWARENESS ANNOUNCES CARDINAL BASEBALL 9-14-18

ST. LOUIS OVARIAN CANCER AWARENESS ANNOUNCES CARDINAL BASEBALL; FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2018
“Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark” is just one of the Organization’s
National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month activities planned for September
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) is inviting St. Louisans to support the upcoming events and activities planned to observe National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September 2018,
SLOCA has planned a fun-filled evening, as the Cardinals take on the Dodgers at the 2018 Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark, taking place at 7:15 pm on Friday, September 14th at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
“Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark” is an annual event that was started in 2003 by St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness’ founder, the late Christina Carr.
This year’s tickets are in the Lower Right Field Box level. Not only will the organization be 500 strong in the stands, but as in years past, the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by a SLOCA representative.
Tickets are $35 each and include a free hot dog and soft drink (these tickets are a deal, with a face value of $62 each!) Tickets may be purchased online the SLOCA website – www.sloca.org/baseball.
Survivors of ovarian cancer are entitled to a free ticket by contacting St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness at 314-966-7562. Parties interested in bringing a large group should also contact the SLOCA office to coordinate their purchase.
The St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness mission statement reflects a commitment to impact ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standard of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors.
Commenting on the “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark” event, SLOCA Executive Director Susan Robben notes, “We need to spread the word about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. It is the deadliest of all gynecologic cancers, mainly because there is no diagnostic test for it.”
She continues, “Approximately 22,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disease each year, and about 14,000 women die from it annually. Most often, ovarian cancer is in its advanced stages when diagnosed, usually at Stage 3 or 4. We want women and their doctors to begin recognizing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer earlier.”
Robben adds, “It is crucial that we get the word out to save the lives of women throughout the St. Louis community. That is why all of the events and activities surrounding National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month – including the Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark – are so important for the women in our area.”
Additional information about the upcoming National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month events and activities, and the St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness organization, is available online at www.sloca.org or by calling 314-966-7562.
About St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness :
St Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization. It is an organization committed to increasing ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors.
CONCIENCIA DEL CÁNCER OVÁRICO LA NOCHE DEL BÉISBOL CARDENALES
VIERNES, 14 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2018
La “Noche de concientización sobre el cáncer de ovario en el estadio de béisbol” es solo una de las actividades del Mes Nacional de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Ovario programadas para septiembre.
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) está invitando a St. Louisans a apoyar los próximos eventos y actividades planeadas para observar el Mes Nacional de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Ovario en septiembre de 2018,
SLOCA ha planeado una noche llena de diversión, mientras los Cardenales se enfrentan a los Dodgers en la Noche de Concienciación sobre el Cáncer de Ovarian 2018 en el Ballpark, que tendrá lugar a las 7:15 pm el viernes 14 de septiembre en el Busch Stadium en St. Louis.
La “Noche de concientización sobre el cáncer de ovario en el estadio de béisbol” es un evento anual que comenzó en 2003 por la fundadora de St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness, Christina Carr.
Las entradas de este año se encuentran en el nivel inferior derecho de la casilla de campo. No solo la organización será 500 en las gradas, sino que, como en años anteriores, un representante de SLOCA descartará el primer lanzamiento ceremonial.
Los boletos cuestan $ 35 cada uno e incluyen un hot dog y refresco gratis (estos boletos son un trato, con un valor nominal de $ 62 cada uno). Los boletos se pueden comprar en línea en el sitio web de SLOCA – www.sloca.org/baseball.
Los sobrevivientes de cáncer de ovario tienen derecho a un boleto gratis contactando a St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness al 314-966-7562. Las partes interesadas en traer un grupo grande también deben contactar a la oficina de SLOCA para coordinar su compra.
La declaración de la misión de concientización sobre el cáncer de ovario de St. Louis refleja el compromiso de afectar la supervivencia del cáncer de ovario promoviendo la conciencia de los signos de alerta temprana y el estándar de atención, financiando la investigación del cáncer de ovario y apoyando a los sobrevivientes.
Comentando sobre el evento “Noche de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Ovario en el Ballpark”, Susan Robben, Directora Ejecutiva de SLOCA, señala: “Necesitamos hacer correr la voz sobre los signos y síntomas del cáncer de ovario. Es el cáncer más mortal de todos los ginecológicos, principalmente porque no hay una prueba de diagnóstico para ello “.
Ella continúa: “Aproximadamente 22,000 mujeres en los EE. UU. Son diagnosticadas con la enfermedad cada año, y alrededor de 14,000 mujeres mueren anualmente. Con mayor frecuencia, el cáncer de ovario se encuentra en etapas avanzadas cuando se diagnostica, generalmente en la Etapa 3 o 4. Queremos que las mujeres y sus médicos comiencen a reconocer los signos y síntomas del cáncer de ovario “.
Robben agrega: “Es crucial que divulguemos la palabra para salvar las vidas de las mujeres en toda la comunidad de St. Louis. Es por eso que todos los eventos y actividades que rodean el Mes Nacional de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Ovario, incluida la Noche de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Ovario en el estadio de béisbol, son muy importantes para las mujeres de nuestra área “.
Información adicional sobre los próximos eventos y actividades del Mes Nacional de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Ovario, y la organización de Conciencia del Cáncer de Ovario de St. Louis, está disponible en línea en www.sloca.org o llamando al 314-966-7562.
Acerca de la Conciencia sobre el Cáncer de Ovario en St. Louis:
St Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness es una organización 501 (c) 3 sin fines de lucro. Es una organización comprometida con el aumento de la supervivencia del cáncer de ovario mediante la promoción del conocimiento de los signos de alerta temprana y los estándares de atención, la financiación de la investigación del cáncer de ovario y el apoyo a los sobrevivientes.