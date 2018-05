Storms expected for St. Louis area on Thursday

A storm complex that originated in Kansas and Oklahoma is now becoming weaker on its march across Missouri, which means less severe storms than originally thought but there is still a chance of severe weather for Thursday afternoon.

The weather will be hot and humid and the storms are expected to hit particularly in the south and east of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Storms are expected to land in the city since the morning with a break in activity early afternoon. A second wave will hit after 2 or 3 p.m. with new storms likely along and south of I-70, as reported by Fox 2. The hour period which will see the most activity will be from 4 pm to 8 pm. Some storms could produce very large hail and some damaging wind.

Precipitation will then cease as it gets later and the skies are expected to clear by Friday afternoon.

According to weather services, thunderstorms will hit again the St. Louis metro area on Saturday.