Strangers reach out to homeless woman in St. Louis after her plea goes viral

After FOX 2 spoke to a homeless woman and she described her life over the past year on the streets of St. Louis, the video was posted to Facebook and it has reached over 2.5 million people so far, prompting people to drive to St. Louis to help the woman.

Melena Johnson described living on the streets of St. Louis with her 1-year-old son. According to Fox 2, Johnson says that she was staying in vacant buildings, but after authorities boarded up the home she was staying at during the warmer months, she is now sleeping on the sidewalk.

In the video, she can be seen saying: “I could give up, man. I’ve been running for a long time. There ain’t nowhere to go. They’re not helping me. St. Patrick’s, you have to call a hotline to get a place to stay out of the cold. Why do they need your identity, social security card or birth certificate to stay warm?”

Johnson also said she had been homeless for about a year and facing fines for sleeping outside.

“There is nowhere to go. I have a warrant for sleeping on the sidewalk. I didn’t have anywhere else to go but the sidewalk. He said that ‘if you come back, I’ll write you up.’ I went back to the heat and sat there to get warm. He wrote me a ticket,” said Johnson.

On Wednesday, Fox 2 caught up with Johnson again and she told the news media outlet that someone drove from an hour and a half away to pay for a week-long stay at a downtown hotel after her plea went viral on Facebook. The man bought Johnson and her son groceries, clothes, and other necessities. She says she has also met others from Chicago, Philadelphia and other cities, who learned about her story and came to help them.

“I never thought that people on this earth loved me in these 40-something years. It turns out to be something different. I don’t think I should think like that anymore when there is someone out there caring for me, and they don’t even know me,” said Johnson.