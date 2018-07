Street racing crash in St. Louis leads to manslaughter charges

A south St. Louis County man faces manslaughter and assault charges after a deadly street racing crash in March led to the death of a 43-year-old man and injured two women in another car.

FOX 2 reports that the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 20-year-old Adam Michaud with three felony counts for racing through traffic and causing a deadly chain-reaction crash. Michaud’s bond has been established at $150,000.

According to eyewitnesses, on March 4, four cars were at a stoplight along Reavis Barracks Road. When the light turned green, the two front cars did burn outs and the cars behind them sped off racing, weaving around slower vehicles.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Michaud was trying to pass a white Pontiac near Green Park Road when he struck a curb and his car crashed into the Pontiac. The impact sent the Pontiac into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes, where he was hit by a Toyota Echo into the driver’s side.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 48-year-old woman, sustained “extremely critical” injuries. Her 19-year-old passenger was also injured badly.

The driver of the Echo, 43-year-old Jose Solis-Luna, died at the hospital that night.

Police spokesman Benjamin Granda said they are not searching for the drivers of the other cars involved in the race.