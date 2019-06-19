Strong storms expected in the St. Louis area on Wednesday afternoon

Strong winds and hail are expected on Wednesday as severe weather returns to the St. Louis area.
KSDK reports that while most of the rain fizzled out early Tuesday morning, there remained some isolated storms in the afternoon, and they will make a comeback on Wednesday.
Clouds, rain and even a tornado or two are possible. The morning should be dry but by midday, storms will begin forming and heavy rain could fall upwards of one to 3 inches.
The threat of severe weather should pass east of St. Louis into the evening hours and the weather will dry out during the next following days.
The local news source reports that Thursday and Friday will be dry, and for the most part, high temperatures will be near 90.
On Friday night, St. Louis will get a passing storm, but the hot weather will return on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures staying near 90 degrees.
If you plan any outdoor activities for the weekend, the forecast suggest that Saturday will be a better option than Sunday, as rain is not completely ruled out on Sunday.
Se esperan fuertes tormentas en el área de St. Louis el miércoles por la tarde
Se esperan fuertes vientos y granizo el miércoles mientras el clima severo regresa al área de St. Louis.
KSDK informa que aunque la mayor parte de la lluvia desapareció la madrugada del martes, aún quedaban algunas tormentas aisladas por la tarde, y volverán el miércoles.
Nubes, lluvia e incluso un tornado o dos son posibles. La mañana debe estar seca, pero al mediodía, las tormentas comenzarán a formarse y las fuertes lluvias podrían caer de 1 a 3 pulgadas.
La amenaza de clima severo debería pasar al este de St. Louis en las horas de la tarde y el clima se secará durante los próximos días.
La fuente de noticias local informa que el jueves y el viernes serán secos, y en su mayor parte, las altas temperaturas serán cerca de 90.
El viernes por la noche, St. Louis tendrá una tormenta pasajera, pero el clima cálido volverá el sábado y el domingo, con temperaturas que se mantendrán cerca de los 90 grados.
Si planifica alguna actividad al aire libre para el fin de semana, el pronóstico sugiere que el sábado será una mejor opción que el domingo, ya que la lluvia no se descarta por completo el domingo.