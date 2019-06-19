Strong storms expected in the St. Louis area on Wednesday afternoon

Strong winds and hail are expected on Wednesday as severe weather returns to the St. Louis area.

KSDK reports that while most of the rain fizzled out early Tuesday morning, there remained some isolated storms in the afternoon, and they will make a comeback on Wednesday.

Clouds, rain and even a tornado or two are possible. The morning should be dry but by midday, storms will begin forming and heavy rain could fall upwards of one to 3 inches.

The threat of severe weather should pass east of St. Louis into the evening hours and the weather will dry out during the next following days.

The local news source reports that Thursday and Friday will be dry, and for the most part, high temperatures will be near 90.

On Friday night, St. Louis will get a passing storm, but the hot weather will return on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures staying near 90 degrees.

If you plan any outdoor activities for the weekend, the forecast suggest that Saturday will be a better option than Sunday, as rain is not completely ruled out on Sunday.