Study finds drugs stop HIV transmission

An end to AIDS appears possible in the near future after a landmark study found men whose HIV infection was fully suppressed by antiretroviral drugs had no chance of infecting their partner, the British newspaper The Guardian reports.
The success of the medicine means that if the whole population with HIV were fully treated, there would be no further infections.
The study found that among nearly 1,000 male couples across Europe where one partner with HIV was receiving treatment to suppress the virus, there were no cases of transmission of the infection to the partner without HIV during sex without a condom.
Although 15 men were infected with HIV during the eight-year study, DNA testing proved that was through sex with someone other than their partner who was not on treatment.
Profesor Alison Rodger from University College London, the co-leader of the paper published in the Lancet medical journal, said: “It’s brilliant – fantastic. This very much puts this issue to bed.” Earlier studied had shown the treatment also protects heterosexual couples where one partner has HIV.
Rodger added: “Our findings provide conclusive evidence for gay men that the risk of HIV transmission with suppressive ART [antiretroviral therapy] is zero. Our finds support the message of the international U=U campaign that an undetectable viral load makes HIV untransmittable.”
For Rodger this could not only affect the physical health of partners of people with HIV, but also to the mental health of them and the HIV-infected community at large, as well as the general population: “This powerful message can help end the HIV pandemic by preventing HIV transmission, and tackling the stigma and discrimination that many people with HIV face.”
Estudio encuentra que medicamentos detienen la transmisión del VIH
Según informa el periódico británico The Guardian, es probable que se ponga fin al SIDA en un futuro cercano después de que un estudio histórico descubriera que los hombres cuya infección por el VIH fue completamente reprimida por los medicamentos antirretrovirales no tenían probabilidad alguna de infectar a su pareja.
El éxito de la medicina significa que si toda la población con VIH se tratara por completo, no habría más infecciones.
El estudio encontró que entre casi 1,000 parejas masculinas en toda Europa donde una pareja con VIH estaba recibiendo tratamiento para suprimir el virus, no hubo casos de transmisión de la infección a la pareja sin VIH durante las relaciones sexuales sin un condón.
Aunque 15 hombres se infectaron con el VIH durante el estudio de ocho años, las pruebas de ADN demostraron que fue a través del sexo con otra persona que no estaba en tratamiento.
La profesora Alison Rodger del University College London, co-líder del artículo publicado en la revista médica The Lancet, dijo: “Es brillante, fantástico”. Esto pone mucho a este problema en la cama ”. Un estudio anterior había demostrado que el tratamiento también protege a las parejas heterosexuales donde una pareja tiene VIH.
Rodger agregó: “Nuestros hallazgos proporcionan una evidencia concluyente para los hombres homosexuales de que el riesgo de transmisión del VIH con la terapia antirretroviral supresora (terapia antirretroviral) es cero. Nuestros hallazgos respaldan el mensaje de la campaña internacional U = U de que una carga viral indetectable hace que el VIH no se pueda transmitir “.
Para Rodger, esto no solo podría afectar la salud física de las parejas de personas con VIH, sino también a la salud mental de ellos y de la comunidad infectada por el VIH en general, así como a la población en general: “Este mensaje poderoso puede ayudar a erradicar el VIH. pandémica al prevenir la transmisión del VIH y enfrentar el estigma y la discriminación que muchas personas con VIH enfrentan ”.