Study finds drugs stop HIV transmission

An end to AIDS appears possible in the near future after a landmark study found men whose HIV infection was fully suppressed by antiretroviral drugs had no chance of infecting their partner, the British newspaper The Guardian reports.

The success of the medicine means that if the whole population with HIV were fully treated, there would be no further infections.

The study found that among nearly 1,000 male couples across Europe where one partner with HIV was receiving treatment to suppress the virus, there were no cases of transmission of the infection to the partner without HIV during sex without a condom.

Although 15 men were infected with HIV during the eight-year study, DNA testing proved that was through sex with someone other than their partner who was not on treatment.

Profesor Alison Rodger from University College London, the co-leader of the paper published in the Lancet medical journal, said: “It’s brilliant – fantastic. This very much puts this issue to bed.” Earlier studied had shown the treatment also protects heterosexual couples where one partner has HIV.

Rodger added: “Our findings provide conclusive evidence for gay men that the risk of HIV transmission with suppressive ART [antiretroviral therapy] is zero. Our finds support the message of the international U=U campaign that an undetectable viral load makes HIV untransmittable.”

For Rodger this could not only affect the physical health of partners of people with HIV, but also to the mental health of them and the HIV-infected community at large, as well as the general population: “This powerful message can help end the HIV pandemic by preventing HIV transmission, and tackling the stigma and discrimination that many people with HIV face.”