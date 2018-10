Study says 22 percent of St. Louis area’s road are in poor condition

According to a new study by a national construction industry group, twenty-two percent of major roads and highways on the Missouri side of the St. Louis metro area are in poor condition.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the study was released Wednesday by the Road Information Program to bolster the ongoing campaign to pass a state gas tax increase at the Nov. 6 election. The report said that 29 percent of roads here are in mediocre shape.

Statewide, the figures are similar, as the study found that twenty-four percent of roads are in poor condition and 28 percent in mediocre condition.

Bridges were also under scrutiny, and the report said that 7 percent of 1,903 St. Louis are bridges are structurally deficient. Statewide, the percentage was higher, with 13 percent.

This deficiency in roads, the report estimated, costs the average St. Louis area motorist an extra $2,031 in vehicle operating costs due to roads needing repairs, lost time and fuel due to congestion-spurred delays and traffic crashes related to road features.

Scott Charton, a spokesman for SaferMo.com, the campaign committee advocating for the gas tax hike, said that the “study shows bad roads cost Missourians money and time in big and small ways that add up to considerable expense, stress and frustration.”

The measure, Proposition D, would phase in a 10-cent increase in the state’s 17-cent per gallon tax between July of next year and 2022.