Stunt motorcyclists will attend “Ride of the Century” in St. Louis

Motorcyclists from all over the country will convene in St. Louis this weekend for the “Ride of the Century” and turn the highways into their playground for high-speed wheelies and other maneuvers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that motorcyclists began arriving from Texas, Michigan and elsewhere, since Thursday. They are meeting in the parking lot behind Shady Jack’s biker bar on North Broadway, which has become the de facto headquarters of the group, where many have been practicing their stunts and revving engines in the alley.

The routes of their weekend rides en masse are a secret so the police won’t find out.

For many coming to St. Louis for the annual event, it’s all about the camaraderie and the thrill, as Claude Slaughter told the Post-Dispatch.

He is a trucker who took vacation time to come to the city as part of the Texas contingent. “It’s just an adrenaline rush. Like jumping off a diving board… or doing cliff-diving.”

For local police, however, it might be everything but fun as officers try to corral any traffic lawbreakers. A few years ago, police admitted they were caught off guard by the timing and turnout of the event.

And while some motorcyclists said they felt targeted in past years, others see St. Louis as a haven of sorts. Riders have called St. Louis the capital of stunt riding and said police here let them get away with it because they have more pressing worries regarding crime and shootings.

Missouri law requires riders to have control of their vehicle, and someone who is standing up on a bike or performing any other number of stunts is not in control of their vehicle, police said.