Stunt motorcyclists will attend “Ride of the Century” in St. Louis

Motorcyclists from all over the country will convene in St. Louis this weekend for the “Ride of the Century” and turn the highways into their playground for high-speed wheelies and other maneuvers.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that motorcyclists began arriving from Texas, Michigan and elsewhere, since Thursday. They are meeting in the parking lot behind Shady Jack’s biker bar on North Broadway, which has become the de facto headquarters of the group, where many have been practicing their stunts and revving engines in the alley.
The routes of their weekend rides en masse are a secret so the police won’t find out.
For many coming to St. Louis for the annual event, it’s all about the camaraderie and the thrill, as Claude Slaughter told the Post-Dispatch.
He is a trucker who took vacation time to come to the city as part of the Texas contingent. “It’s just an adrenaline rush. Like jumping off a diving board… or doing cliff-diving.”
For local police, however, it might be everything but fun as officers try to corral any traffic lawbreakers. A few years ago, police admitted they were caught off guard by the timing and turnout of the event.
And while some motorcyclists said they felt targeted in past years, others see St. Louis as a haven of sorts. Riders have called St. Louis the capital of stunt riding and said police here let them get away with it because they have more pressing worries regarding crime and shootings.
Missouri law requires riders to have control of their vehicle, and someone who is standing up on a bike or performing any other number of stunts is not in control of their vehicle, police said.
Motociclistas acrobáticos asistirán a “Ride of the Century” en St. Louis
Motociclistas de todo el país se reunirán en San Luis este fin de semana para el “Paseo del Siglo” y convertirán las carreteras en su patio de recreo para hacer trucos de alta velocidad y otras maniobras.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los motociclistas comenzaron a llegar desde Texas, Michigan y otros lugares, desde el jueves. Se reúnen en el estacionamiento detrás del bar Shady Jack en North Broadway, que se ha convertido en la sede de facto del grupo, donde muchos han estado practicando sus trucos y motores en el callejón.
Las rutas de sus paseos de fin de semana en masa son un secreto, por lo que la policía no se enterará.
Para muchos que vienen a St. Louis para el evento anual, todo se trata de la camaradería y la emoción, como Claude Slaughter le dijo al Post-Dispatch.
Él es un camionero que tomó vacaciones para venir a la ciudad como parte del contingente de Texas. “Es una adrenalina. Como saltar de un trampolín… o bucear en un acantilado “.
Para la policía local, sin embargo, podría ser todo menos divertido, ya que los oficiales tratan de acorralar a cualquier infractor del tránsito. Hace algunos años, la policía admitió que fueron sorprendidos por el momento y la concurrencia del evento.
Y aunque algunos motociclistas dijeron que se sentían atacados en los últimos años, otros ven a San Luis como una especie de refugio. Los motociclistas han llamado a St. Louis la capital de la acrobacia y dijeron que la policía les permite salirse con la suya porque tienen preocupaciones más apremiantes respecto al crimen y los tiroteos.
La ley de Missouri exige que los pasajeros tengan el control de su vehículo, y que alguien que esté de pie en una bicicleta o realizando cualquier otra cantidad de acrobacias no tiene el control de su vehículo, dice la policía.