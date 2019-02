Suicide bomber kills 27 of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards

A suicide bomber killed 27 members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday, according to state media, in a southeastern region where security forces face a rise in attacks by militants from the country’s Sunni Muslim minority.

The Sunni group Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice) claimed responsibility for the attack. The group claims to seek greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority Baluchis.

Ali Fadavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander issued a warning to the country’s foes after the attack. “Our response in defense of the Islamic Revolution will not be limited to our borders.”

“The enemies will receive a very firm response form the Revolutionary Guards like before,” however he did not specify which enemies or what actions Tehran would take.

The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber driving a vehicle laden with explosives. The bomber attacked a bus transporting members of the Guards. Thirteen people were wounded.

A video showed blood and debris at the side of the attack. The bus was turned into a twisted pile of metal.