Sun Country Airlines to start operations in St. Louis Lambert

Lambert’s airline lineup just got bigger. Sun Country Airlines will soon offer flights to Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Sun Country will be the second airline to add services in St. Louis since May.

The announcement was made Tuesday by airport officials. Sun Country will become the second major passenger air carrier to begin operations at St. Louis this year, after Iceland’s Wow Air, a low-cost carrier, began operations from Lambert’s Terminal 2 this May.

“We are thrilled to offer new nonstop service from St. Louis to these popular leisure destinations,” says Ben Brookman, Vice President of Network and Pricing at Sun Country Airlines. “The addition of Fort Myers and Tampa allows us to offer Midwest travelers even more choice and value when making their vacation plans.

Lambert’s director, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said: “Sun Country has a great track record for service to many of the top vacation destinations over the years, and we’re thrilled to be part of their launch for scheduled service to and from St. Louis. The addition of Sun Country gives our travelers even more options to two popular Florida destinations.”

Sun Country will begin offering service in and out of St. Louis this fall.