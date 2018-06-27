Sun Country Airlines to start operations in St. Louis Lambert

Lambert’s airline lineup just got bigger. Sun Country Airlines will soon offer flights to Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Sun Country will be the second airline to add services in St. Louis since May.
The announcement was made Tuesday by airport officials. Sun Country will become the second major passenger air carrier to begin operations at St. Louis this year, after Iceland’s Wow Air, a low-cost carrier, began operations from Lambert’s Terminal 2 this May.
“We are thrilled to offer new nonstop service from St. Louis to these popular leisure destinations,” says Ben Brookman, Vice President of Network and Pricing at Sun Country Airlines. “The addition of Fort Myers and Tampa allows us to offer Midwest travelers even more choice and value when making their vacation plans.
Lambert’s director, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said: “Sun Country has a great track record for service to many of the top vacation destinations over the years, and we’re thrilled to be part of their launch for scheduled service to and from St. Louis. The addition of Sun Country gives our travelers even more options to two popular Florida destinations.”
Sun Country will begin offering service in and out of St. Louis this fall.
Sun Country Airlines comenzará a operar en aeropuerto Lambert de St. Louis
La oferta de líneas aéreas en Lambert se hizo más grande. Sun Country Airlines pronto ofrecerá vuelos a Fort Myers y Tampa, Florida, desde el Aeropuerto Internacional St. Louis Lambert. Sun Country será la segunda aerolínea en agregar servicios en St. Louis desde mayo.
El anuncio fue hecho el martes por funcionarios del aeropuerto. Sun Country se convertirá en la segunda mayor compañía aérea de pasajeros en comenzar a operar en St. Louis este año, luego de que la empresa Wow Air, de Islandia, una aerolínea de bajo costo, comenzara a operar desde la Terminal 2 de Lambert en mayo.
“Estamos encantados de ofrecer un nuevo servicio sin escalas desde St. Louis a estos populares destinos de ocio”, dice Ben Brookman, vicepresidente de redes y precios en Sun Country Airlines. “La adición de Fort Myers y Tampa nos permite ofrecer a los viajeros del Medio Oeste aún más opciones y valor a la hora de hacer sus planes de vacaciones”.
La directora de Lambert, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge dijo: “Sun Country tiene un gran historial de servicio a muchos de los principales destinos de vacaciones en los últimos años, y estamos encantados de ser parte de su lanzamiento para el servicio programado desde y hacia St. Louis . La incorporación de Sun Country ofrece a nuestros viajeros aún más opciones para dos populares destinos de Florida”.
Sun Country comenzará a ofrecer servicio desde y hacia St. Louis este otoño.