Sunday’s “artificial” earthquakes in Mexico City were not caused by “massive jumps”, says government agency

Mexico’s National Seismological Service, SSN, issued a special report addressing the “artificial” earthquakes in Mexico City that were widely reported in social media were caused by “massive jumps” after Mexican player Hirving Lozano’s goal against Germany on Sunday.

The Mexican national team’s unprecedented win against the current world champions seemed to warrant a man-provoked earthquake in a city of 20 million people jumping at the same time in celebration. A tweet from a non-government agency went viral on Sunday claimed that was exactly what had happened.

But the Seismological Service said that while two small earthquakes were detected by sensors on Sunday morning, they were not right after Lozano’s goal. The seismic activity was registered at 10:24 a.m and 12:01 p.m., while the goal occurred at around 11:35 a.m. local time.

The two earthquakes measured magnitude 2.5 and 2.5 on the Richter scale and were located on the state boundary between Hidalgo and the State of Mexico, north of Mexico City.

The Service said that artificial earthquakes can be caused by human activity but that “in particular, the earthquakes of June 17, 2018 presented during the period in which the match between Mexico-Germany was taking place were not related to said activity.”