Sunday’s “artificial” earthquakes in Mexico City were not caused by “massive jumps”, says government agency

Mexico’s National Seismological Service, SSN, issued a special report addressing the “artificial” earthquakes in Mexico City that were widely reported in social media were caused by “massive jumps” after Mexican player Hirving Lozano’s goal against Germany on Sunday.
The Mexican national team’s unprecedented win against the current world champions seemed to warrant a man-provoked earthquake in a city of 20 million people jumping at the same time in celebration. A tweet from a non-government agency went viral on Sunday claimed that was exactly what had happened.
But the Seismological Service said that while two small earthquakes were detected by sensors on Sunday morning, they were not right after Lozano’s goal. The seismic activity was registered at 10:24 a.m and 12:01 p.m., while the goal occurred at around 11:35 a.m. local time.
The two earthquakes measured magnitude 2.5 and 2.5 on the Richter scale and were located on the state boundary between Hidalgo and the State of Mexico, north of Mexico City.
The Service said that artificial earthquakes can be caused by human activity but that “in particular, the earthquakes of June 17, 2018 presented during the period in which the match between Mexico-Germany was taking place were not related to said activity.”
Terremotos “artificiales” de domingo en Ciudad de México no fueron causados por “saltos masivos”, dice agencia de gobierno
El Servicio Sismológico Nacional de México, SSN, emitió un informe especial sobre los terremotos “artificiales” en la Ciudad de México que fueron ampliamente reportados en las redes sociales habían sido causados por “saltos masivos” después del gol del jugador mexicano Hirving Lozano contra Alemania el domingo.
La victoria sin precedentes del equipo nacional mexicano contra los actuales campeones del mundo pareció justificar un terremoto provocado por la gente en una ciudad de 20 millones de personas saltando al mismo tiempo en celebración. Un tweet de una agencia no gubernamental se hizo viral el domingo afirmando que eso era exactamente lo que había sucedido.
Pero el Servicio Sismológico dijo que, si bien los sensores detectaron dos pequeños terremotos el domingo por la mañana, no ocurrieron justo después del gol de Lozano. La actividad sísmica se registró a las 10:24 a.m. y a las 12:01 p.m., mientras que el gol se produjo alrededor de las 11:35 a.m. hora local.
Los dos terremotos midieron magnitud 2.5 y 2.5 en la escala de Richter y se ubicaron en el límite estatal entre Hidalgo y el Estado de México, al norte de la Ciudad de México.
El Servicio dijo que los terremotos artificiales pueden ser causados por la actividad humana, pero que “en particular, los terremotos del 17 de junio de 2018, presentados durante el período en que se estaba llevando a cabo el partido entre México y Alemania no estuvieron relacionados con dicha actividad”.