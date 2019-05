Supreme Court bocks redrawing of Ohio and Michigan electoral maps

The Supreme Court blocked on Friday lower court rulings ordering Republican legislators in Michigan and Ohio to redraw congressional maps ahead of the 2020 elections, in a blow dealt to Democrats that had argued that the electoral districts were intended to unlawfully diminish their political clout.

Reuters reports that the justices granted requests from Republican lawmakers to put those decisions on hold, but the justices did not provide explanations for their orders.

The lower courts had found that the electoral maps in both states had been drawn to entrench Republicans in power by manipulating boundaries in a way that reduced the voting clout of Democrats, what is called gerrymandering, in violation of the Constitution.

There are two other cases currently under review by the Supreme Court concerning gerrymandering, one from North Carolina and the other from Maryland.