Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital

Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the hospital following cancer surgery and returned home, according to a court spokeswoman.
Ginsburg, who is 85 years old, had surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her left lung in New York on Friday.
“Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday [December 25] and is recuperating at home,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement.
Ginsburg is the most senior justice on the Supreme Court’s liberal wing, and has previously had surgery to treat colon cancer and pancreatic cancer.
Justices in the United States’ highest court serve for life or until they retire.
Ginsburg had surgery at the New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and after the surgery “there was no evidence of any remaining disease.”
The BBC reports that the malignant nodules were initially discovered when Ginsburg broke three ribs in November.
Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.
Jueza de la Corte Suprema Ruth Bader Ginsburg abandona hospital
La jueza de la Corte Suprema Ruth Bader Ginsburg salió del hospital luego de una cirugía de cáncer y regresó a su hogar, según una portavoz de la corte.
Ginsburg, de 85 años de edad, fue operada para extirpar dos nódulos cancerosos de su pulmón izquierdo en Nueva York el viernes.
“La jueza Ginsburg fue dada de alta del hospital ayer [25 de diciembre] y se está recuperando en su casa”, dijo la portavoz de la Corte Suprema Kathy Arberg en un comunicado.
Ginsburg es la jueza de mayor jerarquía en el ala liberal de la Corte Suprema, y anteriormente se sometió a una cirugía para tratar el cáncer de colon y el cáncer de páncreas.
Los jueces en el tribunal supremo de los Estados Unidos sirven de por vida o hasta que se jubilen.
Ginsburg se sometió a una cirugía en el Centro de Cáncer Memorial Sloan Kettering de Nueva York, y después de la cirugía “no hubo evidencia de ninguna enfermedad remanente”.
La BBC informa que los nódulos malignos se descubrieron inicialmente cuando Ginsburg se rompió tres costillas en noviembre.
Ginsburg fue nombrada para el Tribunal Supremo en 1993 por el presidente Bill Clinton.