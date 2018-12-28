Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital

Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the hospital following cancer surgery and returned home, according to a court spokeswoman.

Ginsburg, who is 85 years old, had surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her left lung in New York on Friday.

“Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday [December 25] and is recuperating at home,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement.

Ginsburg is the most senior justice on the Supreme Court’s liberal wing, and has previously had surgery to treat colon cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Justices in the United States’ highest court serve for life or until they retire.

Ginsburg had surgery at the New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and after the surgery “there was no evidence of any remaining disease.”

The BBC reports that the malignant nodules were initially discovered when Ginsburg broke three ribs in November.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.