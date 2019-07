Supreme Court lets Trump use Pentagon funding for border wall

The Supreme Court on Friday gave President Donald Trump a victory by letting his administration use $2.5 billion in money approved by Congress for the Pentagon, and redirect it to build his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, even though lawmakers refused to provide funding.

Reuters reports that the conservative-majority court on a 5-4 vote with the court’s liberals in dissent blocked in full a ruling by a federal judge in California barring the Republican president from spending the money on the basis that Congress did not specifically authorize the funds to be spent on the wall.

Trump tweeted minutes after the court’s decision: “Wow! Big victory on the wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows southern border wall to proceed. Big win for border security and the rule of law!”

The court explained its decision saying that the government “made a sufficient showing” that the groups challenging the decision did not have grounds to bring a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Gloria Smith, an attorney with the environmental group the Sierra Club, said that “today’s decision to permit the diversion of military funds for border wall construction will wall off and destroy communities, public lands, and water in California, New Mexico, and Arizona.”